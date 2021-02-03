 

Mitek Announces Pricing of $135,000,000 Private Offering of 0.750% Convertible Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 06:46  |  21   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitek Systems, Inc. (“Mitek”) announced today the pricing of its private offering of $135,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 0.750% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) in a private offering. The Notes will be offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The offering size was increased from the previously announced offering size of $125,000,000 aggregate principal amount of notes. Mitek has granted the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase up to an additional $20,250,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes. The offering is expected to close on February 5, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes will be Mitek’s senior, unsecured obligations, equal in right of payment with Mitek’s future senior, unsecured indebtedness, senior in right of payment to its future indebtedness that is expressly subordinated to the Notes, effectively subordinated in right of payment to future secured indebtedness of Mitek, to the extent of the value of the assets securing that indebtedness, and structurally subordinated to all existing and future indebtedness and other liabilities, including trade payables, and (to the extent Mitek is not a holder thereof), preferred equity, if any, of Mitek’s subsidiaries. The Notes will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears on February 1 and August 1 of each year at a rate of 0.750% per year, beginning on August 1, 2021. The Notes will mature on February 1, 2026, unless earlier repurchased or converted.

Mitek estimates that the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes will be approximately $130.3 million (or approximately $149.9 million if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional Notes in full), after deducting the initial purchasers’ discount and estimated offering expenses. Mitek intends to use approximately $8.1 million (or approximately $9.3 million if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional Notes in full) of the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to pay the cost of certain convertible note hedge transactions, after such cost is partially offset by the proceeds to Mitek of certain warrant transactions, each as described below. Mitek intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital expenditures, and potential acquisitions and strategic transactions. From time to time, Mitek evaluates potential acquisitions and strategic transactions of businesses, technologies or products. However, Mitek has not designated any specific uses and Mitek currently has no binding agreements with respect to any material acquisition or strategic transaction.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mitek Announces Pricing of $135,000,000 Private Offering of 0.750% Convertible Senior Notes SAN DIEGO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mitek Systems, Inc. (“Mitek”) announced today the pricing of its private offering of $135,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 0.750% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) in a private …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Sale of North American District Energy Business for $4.1 ...
Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Nokia ships its 100 millionth fiber solution helping TDS to introduce 10G speeds
Biofrontera AG: Ludwig Lutter appointed new Chief Financial Officer effective March 1, 2021
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
Mitek Announces Proposed Private Offering of $125,000,000 of Convertible Senior Notes
28.01.21
Mitek Reports 18% Revenue Growth in Record First Quarter
21.01.21
Mitek to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on January 28, 2021
05.01.21
Mitek to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 12, 2021