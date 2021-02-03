 

EQS-Adhoc Conzzeta: Ongoing recovery in Q4 - increased result expectation for 2020

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Conzzeta / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Conzzeta: Ongoing recovery in Q4 - increased result expectation for 2020

03-Feb-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Interim information as of the end of 2020
Ongoing recovery of revenue and orders in Q4 - increased result expectation for 2020

Zurich, February 3, 2021 - The Conzzeta Group posted net revenue of CHF 1,283.5 million in 2020. At constant exchange rates and taking changes in the scope of consolidation into account, revenue was down 10.4% on the previous year. The decline for nine months had been 11.8%.

CHF m     Change in %
12M 2020 12M 2019 reported organic1)
Group net revenue 1,283.5 1,573.2 -18.4% -10.4%
         
Sheet Metal Processing        
Order intake 777.4 929.4 -16.4% -11.4%
Net revenue 801.4 936.0 -14.4% -9.4%
         
Net revenue of discontinued operations        
Chemical Specialties 264.02 346.62 -23.8% -9.0%
Outdoor 218.4 268.4 -18.6% -16.2%
Glass Processing - 22.4 - -

1 At constant exchange rates and adjusted for changes in the scope of consolidation.

Wertpapier


