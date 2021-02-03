Interim information as of the end of 2020 Ongoing recovery of revenue and orders in Q4 - increased result expectation for 2020

Zurich, February 3, 2021 - Conzzeta: Ongoing recovery in Q4 - increased result expectation for 2020

Zurich, February 3, 2021 - The Conzzeta Group posted net revenue of CHF 1,283.5 million in 2020. At constant exchange rates and taking changes in the scope of consolidation into account, revenue was down 10.4% on the previous year. The decline for nine months had been 11.8%.

CHF m Change in % 12M 2020 12M 2019 reported organic1) Group net revenue 1,283.5 1,573.2 -18.4% -10.4% Sheet Metal Processing Order intake 777.4 929.4 -16.4% -11.4% Net revenue 801.4 936.0 -14.4% -9.4% Net revenue of discontinued operations Chemical Specialties 264.02 346.62 -23.8% -9.0% Outdoor 218.4 268.4 -18.6% -16.2% Glass Processing - 22.4 - -

1 At constant exchange rates and adjusted for changes in the scope of consolidation.