EQS-Adhoc Conzzeta: Ongoing recovery in Q4 - increased result expectation for 2020
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Conzzeta / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Interim information as of the end of 2020
Zurich, February 3, 2021 - The Conzzeta Group posted net revenue of CHF 1,283.5 million in 2020. At constant exchange rates and taking changes in the scope of consolidation into account, revenue was down 10.4% on the previous year. The decline for nine months had been 11.8%.
|CHF m
|Change in %
|12M 2020
|12M 2019
|reported
|organic1)
|Group net revenue
|1,283.5
|1,573.2
|-18.4%
|-10.4%
|Sheet Metal Processing
|Order intake
|777.4
|929.4
|-16.4%
|-11.4%
|Net revenue
|801.4
|936.0
|-14.4%
|-9.4%
|Net revenue of discontinued operations
|Chemical Specialties
|264.02
|346.62
|-23.8%
|-9.0%
|Outdoor
|218.4
|268.4
|-18.6%
|-16.2%
|Glass Processing
|-
|22.4
|-
|-
1 At constant exchange rates and adjusted for changes in the scope of consolidation.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare