DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results Nemetschek SE achieves its upgraded revenue and profitability targets in the fiscal year 2020 03.02.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nemetschek Group achieves its upgraded revenue and profitability targets in the fiscal year 2020

- Revenue grew by 7.2% (currency-adjusted: 8.3%) to EUR 596.9 million

- EBITDA margin at a high 28.9%

- Good positioning for future profitable growth remains unchanged in the current year



Munich, February 3, 2021 - The Nemetschek Group (ISIN DE 0006452907) closed the fiscal year with a very positive fourth quarter and, according to preliminary figures, achieved its raised annual targets for 2020 in terms of revenue and profitability (EBITDA margin). The software provider for the construction industry was thus able to continue its long-term growth course, even in a highly uncertain environment due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Group revenue grew by 7.2% (currency-adjusted: 8.3%) to EUR 596.9 million (2019: EUR 556.9 million). Consequently, Nemetschek was even able to slightly exceed its target to achieve a revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range. The increase in revenue is a result of a solid organic growth of 5.6% as well as the first-time consolidation of the Red Giant acquisition in the Media & Entertainment segment. In the fourth quarter, the business model again proved to be extremely solid and geared for growth. Revenues increased to EUR 160.1 million, a growth rate of 6.1%. The currency-adjusted growth was as high as 9.7%.

Consolidated operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew in 2020 by 4.0% (currency-adjusted: 4.9%) to EUR 172.3 million (previous year: EUR 165.7 million), which resulted in a high EBITDA margin of 28.9%. As a result, the margin was at the upper end of the forecasted corridor of 28% to 29%. In the fourth quarter, the Nemetschek Group started to increase its investments in order, among other things, to secure its future growth. Some of these investments were of a non-recurring nature. At EUR 43.0 million, EBITDA was fully in line with planning.