Borregaard ASA Key information related to the cash dividend Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 03.02.2021, 07:00 | 28 | 0 | 0 03.02.2021, 07:00 | 3 February 2021: Borregaard ASA («Borregaard», OSE ticker: BRG)

At a meeting on 2 February 2021, the Board of Directors of Borregaard ASA decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting an ordinary dividend for 2020 of NOK 2.50 per share. Dividend amount: 2.50 per share Declared currency: NOK Last day including right: 14 April 2021 Ex-date: 15 April 2021 Record date: 16 April 2021 Payment date: 23 April 2021 Date of approval: 14 April 2021 Borregaard ASA

Sarpsborg, 3 February 2021 Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909 This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 – 12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







