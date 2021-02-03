Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s annual report for 2020

In March 2020 we downwardly adjusted our expectations for net profit for the year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. During the year we have built up large management reserves for handling of any later impairment charges. However, the bank’s core income was not negatively affected as we had expected in March. We therefore upwardly adjusted our expectations in October. The 2020 profit before tax was realised at the upper end of our expectations.





Core earnings

(DKK million) 2020 2019 2018

2017

2016 Total core income 2,179 2,116 2,001 1,917 1,861 Total expenses and depreciation 788 805 866 845 815 Core earnings before impairment charges for loans 1,391 1,311 1,135 1,072 1,046 Impairment charges for loans etc. 223 100 43 70 211 Core earnings 1,168 1,211 1,092 1,002 835 Result for the portfolio etc. -9 +49 +77 +84 +78 Special costs 15 15 217 22 22 Profit before tax 1,144 1,245 952 1,064 891





2020 – highlights

Our main focus during the coronavirus pandemic has been to help our customers and business partners – and of course to ensure safe working conditions for our employees

The profit before tax is DKK 1,144 million, equivalent to a 15% p.a. return on equity

Income increases by 3% and expenses fall by 2%, reducing the rate of costs to 36.2%

Impairment charges are DKK 223 million in 2020 after increasing management estimates of DKK 440 million to DKK 566 million

The high level of customer satisfaction and large increase in new customers result in growth of 2% in bank loans

The pay-out ratio is 50% of net profit for the year and will be effected through a dividend of DKK 7 per share and a DKK 255 million share buy-back programme

The bank is carbon-neutral from 2020

Profit before tax is expected to be between DKK 1.0 billion and DKK 1.3 billion in 2021





Yours faithfully

Ringkjøbing Landbobank





John Fisker

CEO

