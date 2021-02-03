 

SIKA EXTENDS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO FOR SWEDEN'S MINING INDUSTRY

Sika has further expanded additive production for shotcrete at Spånga, near Stockholm in Sweden, and upscaled to the latest-generation technology. The new process makes it possible to deliver tailored solutions in demanding projects for customers. The primary customer of the set accelerator marketed under the Sigunit brand is the mining industry, for which a high level of early strength development and maximum safety in shotcrete application is key.

Ivo Schädler, Regional Manager EMEA: "The new technology allows us to offer reliable shotcrete solutions that are tailored to customer requirements in the best possible way. Our customers include leading mining companies that sign long-term supply agreements with us. The potential for growth is not limited to Sweden alone, with mining projects in Finland and tunnel construction projects in Norway and Iceland."

SOLID GROWTH IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY IN 2021
Although COVID-19 has slowed the construction industry in Sweden too, the turnaround is expected to emerge as early as 2021, with growth of 3.4%. The long-term outlook for the construction sector is positive, mainly driven by investments in infrastructure in the areas of transportation and renewable energies.

SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020. At the end of 2019, Sika won the Swiss Technology Award for an innovative new adhesive technology.

Wertpapier


