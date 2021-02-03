 

Borregaard ASA The Board of Directors’ dividend proposal to Borregaard’s Annual General Meeting

3 February 2021: Borregaard ASA (“Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)

At a meeting on 2 February 2021 the Board of Directors of Borregaard ASA decided to propose an ordinary dividend for 2020 of NOK 2.50 per share to the Annual General Meeting. Dividend payment is estimated at NOK 249 million. The exact amount will depend on the number of treasury shares held at the date of the Annual General Meeting. No dividend will be paid on treasury shares held by the Borregaard Group.

Provided that the traded shares are subject to ordinary settlement in the Norwegian Securities Register (VPS), shares acquired up to and including 14 April 2021 will carry the right to receive dividends, whereas shares that are acquired on and after 15 April 2021 will not carry the right to receive dividends. Subject to the decision of the Annual General Meeting, the dividend will be paid on 23 April 2021 to shareholders registered in the company’s shareholders’ register as evidenced in a transcript as of 16 April 2021.

The share will be quoted ex dividend on 15 April 2021.

The Annual General Meeting of Borregaard ASA will be held on Wednesday 14 April 2021 at 1 p.m. (13:00 CET) in Sarpsborg at INSPIRIA science center, Bjørnstadveien 16, 1712 Grålum.

Borregaard’s Annual Report for 2020 will be released on 24 March 2021.

Contacts:
Per Bjarne Lyngstad, CFO, +47 952 44 515
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 – 12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 




