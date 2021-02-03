DGAP-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous VIB Vermögen AG: VIB provides space for new vaccination centre in Ingolstadt 03.02.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VIB provides space for new vaccination centre in Ingolstadt

Neuburg/Danube, February 3, 2021 - VIB Vermögen AG, a company specialising in the development, acquisition and portfolio management of commercial real estate, is leasing 2,200 square metres in its DonauCityCenter (DCC) property in Ingolstadt to the city for the establishment of a vaccination centre.

Due to its very convenient location in the heart of Ingolstadt, the sufficient parking spaces available and good accessibility by public transport, the city of Ingolstadt asked our company whether it would be possible to use the property as a vaccination centre. The ground-level access also facilitates this use. After a careful examination of the location and the space, the lease was signed last week. Originally, the space was intended for over-planning in the course of a redevelopment, therefore it can be made available for the temporary lease at short notice without interrupting the ongoing planning and approval process.

"It is a fortunate coincidence that the space in the DCC became available and that a second vaccination centre became possible so quickly. The cooperation with VIB was smooth and unbureaucratic," said a delighted Dr Christian Scharpf, the Lord Mayor of Ingolstadt.

"We are very pleased to be able to support the city of Ingolstadt in dealing with the current challenges due to the Corona pandemic by leasing the suitable property," said Martin Pfandzelter, CEO of VIB Vermögen AG.

Contact



Investor relations:

VIB Vermögen AG

Petra Riechert 49 (0)8431 9077-952

Tilly-Park 1 Fax: + 49 (0)8431 9077-929

86633 Neuburg/Danube e-mail: petra.riechert@vib-ag.de

Profile of the VIB Vermögen AG



The VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specializing in the management of commercial real estate portfolios, which has been operating successfully for 25 years now. The focus is on properties in the logistics/light industry and retail sectors in the economically strong Southern German region. VIB's shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges since 2005.

VIB's business model is based on a "Develop-or-Buy-and-Hold" strategy: On the one hand, VIB acquires properties that have already been let, and on the other hand, it develops new properties from scratch in order to permanently incorporate them into its own portfolio and generate rental income from them. In addition, VIB holds interests in companies with real estate assets.

03.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: VIB Vermögen AG Tilly-Park 1 86633 Neuburg/Donau Germany Phone: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 952 Fax: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 973 E-mail: petra.riechert@vib-ag.de Internet: www.vib-ag.de ISIN: DE0002457512 WKN: 245751 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1165189

End of News DGAP News Service

1165189 03.02.2021