 

DGAP-News VIB Vermögen AG: VIB provides space for new vaccination centre in Ingolstadt

VIB Vermögen AG: VIB provides space for new vaccination centre in Ingolstadt

Corporate News

VIB provides space for new vaccination centre in Ingolstadt

Neuburg/Danube, February 3, 2021 - VIB Vermögen AG, a company specialising in the development, acquisition and portfolio management of commercial real estate, is leasing 2,200 square metres in its DonauCityCenter (DCC) property in Ingolstadt to the city for the establishment of a vaccination centre.

Due to its very convenient location in the heart of Ingolstadt, the sufficient parking spaces available and good accessibility by public transport, the city of Ingolstadt asked our company whether it would be possible to use the property as a vaccination centre. The ground-level access also facilitates this use. After a careful examination of the location and the space, the lease was signed last week. Originally, the space was intended for over-planning in the course of a redevelopment, therefore it can be made available for the temporary lease at short notice without interrupting the ongoing planning and approval process.

"It is a fortunate coincidence that the space in the DCC became available and that a second vaccination centre became possible so quickly. The cooperation with VIB was smooth and unbureaucratic," said a delighted Dr Christian Scharpf, the Lord Mayor of Ingolstadt.

"We are very pleased to be able to support the city of Ingolstadt in dealing with the current challenges due to the Corona pandemic by leasing the suitable property," said Martin Pfandzelter, CEO of VIB Vermögen AG.

Profile of the VIB Vermögen AG

The VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specializing in the management of commercial real estate portfolios, which has been operating successfully for 25 years now. The focus is on properties in the logistics/light industry and retail sectors in the economically strong Southern German region. VIB's shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges since 2005.

VIB's business model is based on a "Develop-or-Buy-and-Hold" strategy: On the one hand, VIB acquires properties that have already been let, and on the other hand, it develops new properties from scratch in order to permanently incorporate them into its own portfolio and generate rental income from them. In addition, VIB holds interests in companies with real estate assets.


