 

Changes to the Executive Board of Symrise AG as of 1 April 2021

Changes to the Executive Board of Symrise AG as of 1 April 2021

03.02.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

  • Heinrich Schaper, President of the Flavor segment, to enter retirement
  • Combination of the segments Flavor & Nutrition into one segment headed by Dr Jean-Yves Parisot
  • Resignation of Achim Daub, President of Scent & Care, by mutal agreement
 

Symrise AG makes changes to its Executive Board effective 1 April 2021. Heinrich Schaper, Executive Board member and responsible for the Flavor segment, will be retiring and leaving the Company on 31 March 2021. In the course of succession planning, the Supervisory Board has decided that Dr Jean-Yves Parisot is to take over the global leadership of the Flavor segment in addition to his responsibility for the Nutrition segment. This will involve combining the Flavor & Nutrition activities in one segment. Achim Daub, who has been Board member since 2006 and responsible for the Scent & Care segment, has decided to pursue new professional opportunities. He will therefore also leave the Company on 31 March 2021 by mutual agreement and on best terms. Succession planning for the leadership of the Scent & Care segment has already been initiated. On an interim basis, the CEO of Symrise AG, Dr Heinz-Jürgen Bertram, will lead the segment. Executive Board member Olaf Klinger will continue to head the finance, legal and IT department.

Michael König, Chairman of the Supervisory Board said: "With Heinrich Schaper and Achim Daub, we are saying goodbye to two very committed leaders who have significantly shaped Symrise strong position. Heinrich Schaper served Symrise and its predecessor companies for more than four decades. Today's global presence of the Flavor segment and the excellent relationships with major customers are due to a far-sighted strategy. We wish him all the best for the next chapter in his personal life. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would also like to thank Achim Daub. He has consistently driven forward the growth and expansion of the fragrances business over the past 15 years and very successfully developed new application areas. For his professional and personal future we also wish him all the best."

Wertpapier


