Novo Nordisk's net profit increased by 8% in 2020

Financial report for the period 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020

Sales increased by 4% in Danish kroner and by 7% at CER to DKK 126.9 billion. Sales in International Operations increased by 7% in Danish kroner (10% at CER), and sales in North America Operations increased by 1% in Danish kroner (3% at CER). Sales growth was negatively impacted by COVID-19, driven by fewer patients initiating treatment.

Sales within Diabetes and Obesity care increased by 5% to DKK 108.0 billion (8% at CER), driven by GLP-1 growth of 26% in Danish kroner (29% at CER) reflecting the uptake of Ozempic and Rybelsus. Biopharm sales decreased by 1% in Danish kroner (increased by 1% at CER).

The R&D pipeline progressed with the submissions of new drug applications for semaglutide 2.4 mg in obesity in the US and the EU. Furthermore, the phase 3b trial with semaglutide 2.0 mg in people with type 2 diabetes was successfully completed.

As per end of February 2021, Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president (EVP) and chief scientific officer (CSO) will retire from Novo Nordisk and be succeeded by Marcus Schindler, who is promoted to CSO and EVP for Research & Early Development and Martin Holst Lange, who is promoted to EVP for Development.

For the 2021 outlook, sales growth is expected to be 5-9% at CER, and operating profit growth is expected to be 4-8% at CER. Growth reported in DKK is expected to be around 4 and 6 percentage points lower than at CER for sales and operating profit, respectively.

At the Annual General Meeting on 25 March 2021, the Board of Directors will propose a final dividend of DKK 5.85 for 2020 per share of DKK 0.20. The expected total dividend for 2020 is DKK 9.10 per share, of which DKK 3.25 was paid as interim dividend in August 2020. The Board of Directors intends to initiate a new 12-month share repurchase programme of up to DKK 17 billion.

as reported Growth

PROFIT AND LOSS 2020 2019 Growth as reported Growth at CER* 
DKK million 
Net sales 126,946 122,021 4% 7% 
Operating profit 54,126 52,483 3% 7% 
Net profit 42,138 38,951 8% N/A 
Diluted earnings per share (in DKK) 18.01 16.38 10% N/A 
* CER: Constant exchange rates (average 2019).



