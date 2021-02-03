 

Novo Nordisk's net profit increased by 8% in 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 07:30  |  33   |   |   

Financial report for the period 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020

  • Sales increased by 4% in Danish kroner and by 7% at CER to DKK 126.9 billion. Sales in International Operations increased by 7% in Danish kroner (10% at CER), and sales in North America Operations increased by 1% in Danish kroner (3% at CER). Sales growth was negatively impacted by COVID-19, driven by fewer patients initiating treatment.
  • Sales within Diabetes and Obesity care increased by 5% to DKK 108.0 billion (8% at CER), driven by GLP-1 growth of 26% in Danish kroner (29% at CER) reflecting the uptake of Ozempic and Rybelsus. Biopharm sales decreased by 1% in Danish kroner (increased by 1% at CER).
  • The R&D pipeline progressed with the submissions of new drug applications for semaglutide 2.4 mg in obesity in the US and the EU. Furthermore, the phase 3b trial with semaglutide 2.0 mg in people with type 2 diabetes was  successfully completed.
  • As per end of February 2021, Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president (EVP) and chief scientific officer (CSO) will retire from Novo Nordisk and be succeeded by Marcus Schindler, who is promoted to CSO and EVP for Research & Early Development and Martin Holst Lange, who is promoted to EVP for Development.
  • For the 2021 outlook, sales growth is expected to be 5-9% at CER, and operating profit growth is expected to be 4-8% at CER. Growth reported in DKK is expected to be around 4 and 6 percentage points lower than at CER for sales and operating profit, respectively.
  • At the Annual General Meeting on 25 March 2021, the Board of Directors will propose a final dividend of DKK 5.85 for 2020 per share of DKK 0.20. The expected total dividend for 2020 is DKK 9.10 per share, of which DKK 3.25 was paid as interim dividend in August 2020. The Board of Directors intends to initiate a new 12-month share repurchase programme of up to DKK 17 billion.
PROFIT AND LOSS 2020 2019 Growth
as reported 		Growth
at CER*
DKK million        
Net sales 126,946  122,021  4% 7%
Operating profit 54,126  52,483  3% 7%
         
Net profit 42,138  38,951  8% N/A
Diluted earnings per share (in DKK) 18.01  16.38  10% N/A

* CER: Constant exchange rates (average 2019).

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novo Nordisk's net profit increased by 8% in 2020 Financial report for the period 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020 Sales increased by 4% in Danish kroner and by 7% at CER to DKK 126.9 billion. Sales in International Operations increased by 7% in Danish kroner (10% at CER), and sales in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Sale of North American District Energy Business for $4.1 ...
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Nokia ships its 100 millionth fiber solution helping TDS to introduce 10G speeds
Biofrontera AG: Ludwig Lutter appointed new Chief Financial Officer effective March 1, 2021
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
02.02.21
Novo Nordisk: Neue Top-News, neuer Wachstumsmarkt?
26.01.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt NOVO NORDISK auf 'Buy'
26.01.21
JPMORGAN belässt NOVO NORDISK auf 'Overweight'
25.01.21
Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
22.01.21
Novo-Nordisk-Aktie: 26 % Abwärtspotenzial?
20.01.21
Novo Nordisk files for regulatory approval in the US of once-weekly semaglutide 2.0 mg for the treatment of type 2 diabetes
20.01.21
CREDIT SUISSE stuft NOVO NORDISK auf 'Neutral'
20.01.21
JEFFERIES belässt NOVO NORDISK auf 'Underperform'
18.01.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Novo Nordisk auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 500 Kronen

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
1.003
Die ewig steigende Aktie