 

Silk EV And FAW Launch Global Joint Venture To Develop Hongqi 'S' Series Of Ultra-Luxury New Energy Sports Vehicles

First joint venture between China and Italy in the super premium and premium auto segment

Hongqi 'S' series poised to capture fast-growing ultra-luxury and new energy sports vehicle segments

World-renowned car designer Walter De Silva to design Hongqi 'S' series

MODENA, Italy and CHANGCHUN, China, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silk EV, an international automotive engineering and design company, and FAW, China's largest car manufacturer, announced today that they have launched a joint venture to develop a series of ultra-luxury, high-performance, new energy sports vehicles for the China and global markets.  

Concept Sketch of the Hongqi S9, by Walter De Silva

The Silk-FAW Joint Venture plans to launch the new full electric and hybrid luxury models under the Hongqi 'S' series – the first model of this series will be the ultra-luxury hypercar, the S9. The Hongqi S9 will be designed and manufactured in Regione Emilia-Romagna, the heart of Italy's Motor Valley, where Silk EV has its headquarters. As development of the Hongqi 'S' Series lineup continues, production will be in both Italy and Changchun, where FAW's headquarters is located.

Today's launch of the joint venture follows an announcement by Silk EV and FAW in May 2020 of their plans to integrate the best of China and Italy's capabilities in a partnership that combines cutting-edge automotive, artificial intelligence, connectivity, innovative battery solutions, and IoT with Italy's world-class design and engineering expertise. The Silk-FAW partnership is the first joint venture between China and Italy in the super premium and premium auto segments with a commitment of more than €1 billion.

Government officials from Italy and China joined executives from Silk EV and FAW at a virtual ceremony held in both China and Italy today to mark the formal launch of the joint venture.  In attendance from Italy were Under-Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Manlio Di Stefano, the President of Emilia-Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini, and the Councilor for Economic Development of Emilia-Romagna, Vincenzo Colla. In attendance from China were Party Committee and Secretary of Jilin Province Municipal Party Committee, Jing Junhai, Jilin Province Governor, Han Jun and Party Committee and Secretary of Changchun Municipal Party Committee, Wang Kai and Changchun City Mayor, Zhang Zhijun.  Representing the Silk-FAW joint venture were Chairman and Party Secretary of FAW Group, Xu Liuping, and Silk EV Chairman, Jonathan Krane. The ceremony was also attended by other government officials from both countries and guests from the Chinese and Italian automotive and mobility industries, including the Italian Ambassador to China, Luca Ferrari.

