 

DGAP-News DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP is One of Germany's Best Employers

DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP is One of Germany's Best Employers

03.02.2021 / 08:05
DATAGROUP is One of Germany's Best Employers
 

Pliezhausen, 03.02.2021. In the study Germany's Best Employers 2021, for which magazine stern and market research institute Statista surveyed more than 47,500 employees throughout Germany, DATAGROUP ranked 6th among the best employers in the IT and telecommunications industry.

The renowned market research institute Statista used anonymous and therefore employer-independent online access panels to survey employees about both their own employer and other employers in the industry. Decisive for the ranking was both the willingness to recommend one's own employer and the recommendation of the company by other employees in the industry. A total of more than 1.7 million assessments were evaluated.

The survey, which took place in June and July 2020, also asked employees about employer image and growth, interactions and supervisor behavior, advancement and prospects, pay, conditions and equipment, sustainability, and stress and balance. The survey also reflects the difficult time of the Corona pandemic and how employers responded and impacted employees in response.

"As an IT service provider, we are only as good as our employees," explains Dr. Sabine Laukemann, General Director HR at DATAGROUP. "And especially in such a highly competitive market for skilled workers, it is crucial that we as an employer offer our employees the right environment. We are very pleased to have scored so well in the study and it confirms that we are professional life partners for our employees and not just employers."
 

About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service companies. Almost 3,000 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications such as SAP. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting over 600k global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. The company is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisitions strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the IT service market's consolidation process with its "buy and turn around" and its "buy and build" strategy.
 

