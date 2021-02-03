 

EQS-News Metalloinvest Announces Operational Results for FY and Q4 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.02.2021, 08:08  |  37   |   |   

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Metalloinvest Announces Operational Results for FY and Q4 2020

03.02.2021 / 10:08 MSK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Operational Results for FY and Q4 2020

Metalloinvest (the "Company"), a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today announces its operational results for the twelve months and the fourth quarter of 2020.

 

Management comments

Nazim Efendiev, CEO of Management Company Metalloinvest, commented:

"Despite the challenges of 2020, we were able to maintain our production at a high level during the year. The production of iron ore, our core product, amounted to 40.4 mn tonnes, which is 0.5% more than last year. Steel production increased to almost 5 mn tonnes, mainly due to an increase in volumes at Ural Steel after the reconstruction of electric arc furnaces using the innovative FMF technology, that took place in 2019. Share of high value-added products in the total volume of iron ore shipments remained at the level of 72%.

The milestone events of 2020 were the launch of a unique crushing and conveyor facility and the beginning of production of premium pellets for metallisation at Andrey Varichev Mikhailovsky GOK. This allows the Company to continue implementing its strategy of improving product quality and ensuring sustainable sales."

 

Production by product

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

tonnes '000

FY 2020

FY 2019

Change

 

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Change

Iron ore[1]

40,434

40,242

0.5%

 

10,074

10,180

-1.0%

Pellets

27,583

28,076

-1.8%

 

6,816

6,611

3.1%

HBI/DRI

7,793

7,866

-0.9%

 

2,032

1,649

23.2%

Hot metal

2,302

2,749

-16.3%

 

491

546

-10.1%

Crude steel

4,966

4,867

2.0%

 

1,226

1,198

2.3%

 

Shipments[2] by product

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

tonnes '000

FY 2020

FY 2019

Change

 

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Change

Iron ore1

7,911

7,435

6.4%

 

2,142

2,331

-8.1%

Pellets

15,922

14,871

7.5%

 

4,366

4,097

6.6%

HBI/DRI

4,507

4,369

3.2%

 

1,236

895

38.1%

Pig iron

1,242

1,735

-28.4%

 

323

216

49.5%

Steel products

4,637

4,568

1.5%

 

1,091

1,091

0.0%

    

[1] Hereinafter iron ore refers to iron ore concentrate and sintering ore

[2] Due to the transition to a new integrated financial and business operations management system based on the SAP S/4HANA business suite, the methodology for shipments disclosure was changed. Starting from 01.01.2020, the export supplies are presented as the shipments to the final customer from the warehouses of Metalloinvest Trading AG (until 31.12.2019, exports are represented by shipments from the warehouses of plants) 

 


03.02.2021 MSK Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company
28, Rublevskoye shosse
121609 Moscow
Russia
Phone: +7 (495) 981-5555
Fax: +7 (495) 981-9992
E-mail: ir@metalloinvest.com
Internet: http://www.metalloinvest.com/
ISIN: XS0918297382
WKN: B9HLRV8
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Dublin
EQS News ID: 1165362

 
End of News EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service

1165362  03.02.2021 MSK

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1165362&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Metalloinvest Announces Operational Results for FY and Q4 2020 EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company / Key word(s): Quarter Results Metalloinvest Announces Operational Results for FY and Q4 2020 03.02.2021 / 10:08 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG: Finanzierungszusage der UniCredit als weiterer Meilenstein der Pyramid-Transaktion
Augsburger Aktienbank AG: Verkauf des Leasinggeschäfts an PEAC Finance
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. Group results - Fourth quarter and full year 2020
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group legt finalen Angebotspreis auf 38,00 € je Aktie fest
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Büro in Washington D.C. und verstärkt Vertriebsteam: US-Regierungsmarkt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: freenet AG: freenet AG beschließt Aktienrückkaufprogramm für bis zu 135 Mio. EUR sowie eine ...
DGAP-News: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Neue Perspektiven für die Print Media Academy in Heidelberg
DGAP-Adhoc: flatexDEGIRO AG startet äußerst erfolgreich ins neue Jahr und hebt seine Prognose deutlich an
DGAP-News: Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Strengthens Biologics Business by Acquiring US-Based Plasmid DNA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group sets final offer price at €38.00 per share
Titel
HQIB beteiligt sich an der Ergosign-Gruppe
Corestate PropBlog: Marktzyklen für Büroimmobilien seit dem Jahr 2000 - eine Blaupause für die aktuelle Situation?
DGAP-News: Sweet Earth: Sweet Earth beginnt mit Markteinführung einer Linie von CBD-Zigaretten, die unter dem ...
Börse Hannover: Rebalancing GERMAN GENDER INDEX - Zwölf Unternehmen neu im Index
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Verkauf der Gallus-Gruppe an benpac holding ag nicht vollzogen
DGAP-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. english
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung der Automobilrennsportlegende Michael ...
DGAP-News: Sernova Announces Collaboration Agreements with Multiple Pharmaceutical Industry Leaders
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (46) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...