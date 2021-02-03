DGAP-News: CureVac / Key word(s): Alliance GSK and CureVac to develop next generation mRNA COVID-19 vaccines 03.02.2021 / 08:02 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



GSK and CureVac to develop next generation mRNA COVID-19 vaccines

- Companies aim to develop a multi-valent candidate vaccine to address emerging variants for pandemic and endemic use

- Development to begin immediately targeting vaccine availability in 2022, subject to regulatory approval

- GSK will also support manufacture of up to 100 million doses of CureVac's first generation COVID-19 vaccine CVnCoV in 2021

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) and CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC) today announced a new €150m collaboration, building on their existing relationship, to jointly develop next generation mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 with the potential for a multi-valent approach to address multiple emerging variants in one vaccine.

GSK will also support the manufacture of up to 100 million doses of CureVac's first generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate CVnCoV in 2021

Through this new exclusive co-development agreement, GSK and CureVac will contribute resources and expertise to research, develop, and manufacture a number of novel mRNA vaccine candidates, including multi-valent and monovalent approaches. The aim of this work is to offer broader protection against a variety of different SARS-CoV2 variants, and to enable a quick response to new variants potentially emerging in the future. The development programme will begin immediately, with the target of introducing the vaccine in 2022, subject to regulatory approval.

The increase in emerging variants with the potential to reduce the efficacy of first generation COVID-19 vaccines requires acceleration of efforts to develop vaccines against new variants to keep one step ahead of the pandemic. These next generation COVID-19 vaccines may either be used to protect people who have not been vaccinated before, or to serve as boosters in the event that COVID-19 immunity gained from an initial vaccination reduces over time. In addition, the collaboration will assess the development of novel mRNA vaccines to protect against multiple respiratory viruses, including COVID-19.