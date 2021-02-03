Biophytis Announces the Launch of its Proposed Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biophytis (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS) (“Biophytis” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today announces its intention to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, up to 12.0 million ordinary shares represented by 1.2 million American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”), with each ADS representing ten ordinary shares, in the United States (the “ADS Offering”).

Biophytis intends to grant to H.C. Wainwright & Co. a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.8 million additional ordinary shares represented by 180,000 ADSs in the ADS Offering (the “Option”).

All securities to be sold in the ADS Offering will be offered by Biophytis. Biophytis has applied to list the ADSs to be sold in the ADS Offering on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "BPTS". Biophytis’ ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Growth under the symbol “ALBPS”.

ADS Offer Price

The offering price is expected to be between $15.00 and $18.00 per ADS, or between €1.25 and €1.50 per ordinary share, and on the basis of a median price of $16.50 per ADS (or €1.375 per ordinary share) representing a discount of 4.51%, based on the closing price of € 1.44 per share on February 1, 2021 and an exchange rate of €1.00 = $1.20. As a result, based on a median price of $16.50 per ADS and €1.375 per ordinary share, the gross proceeds from the ADS Offering is expected to be approximately $19.8 million, or €16.5 million, assuming no exercise of the Option. The final offering price per ADS in U.S. dollars and the corresponding offering price per ordinary share in euros, as well as the final number of ADSs to be sold in the ADS Offering, will be determined through negotiations between the Company and H.C. Wainwright & Co. following a book building process commencing immediately, and by reference to the prevailing market price of the Company’s ordinary shares on Euronext Growth Paris after taking into account market conditions and other factors.