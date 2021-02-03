AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for January 2021

In January 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 121 116 passengers, which is an 80.4% decrease compared to January 2020. The number of cargo units decreased by 8.4% to 27 283 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 48.7% to 37 453 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for January 2021 were the following: