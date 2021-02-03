Disclosure of the Number of Shares Forming the Capital and of the Total Number of Voting Rights as of 31 January 2021
French public limited company (société anonyme)
with a share capital of €1,471,298,045.00
Registered office : 1, cours Ferdinand de Lesseps
92500 Rueil-Malmaison – France
552 037 806 RCS Nanterre
www.vinci.com
DISCLOSURE
OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AS OF 31 JANUARY 2021
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
|Total number of shares
|591,520,241
|
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including treasury stock)
|591,520,241
|Number of voting rights (excluding treasury stock)
|565,062,746
This disclosure is on VINCI web site www.vinci.com
(section investors/financial information/regulatory information/7. monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company’s capital).
Attachment
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare