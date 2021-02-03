 

Disclosure of the Number of Shares Forming the Capital and of the Total Number of Voting Rights as of 31 January 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 08:30  |  33   |   |   

French public limited company (société anonyme)
with a share capital of €1,471,298,045.00
Registered office : 1, cours Ferdinand de Lesseps
92500 Rueil-Malmaison – France
552 037 806 RCS Nanterre
www.vinci.com

DISCLOSURE
OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS  
AS OF 31 JANUARY 2021

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Vinci SA!
Long
Basispreis 73,32€
Hebel 11,25
Ask 0,75
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 88,43€
Hebel 8,98
Ask 0,81
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Total number of shares 591,520,241
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including treasury stock) 		591,520,241
Number of voting rights (excluding treasury stock) 565,062,746

This disclosure is on VINCI web site www.vinci.com
 (section investors/financial information/regulatory information/7. monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company’s capital).

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Disclosure of the Number of Shares Forming the Capital and of the Total Number of Voting Rights as of 31 January 2021 French public limited company (société anonyme)with a share capital of €1,471,298,045.00Registered office : 1, cours Ferdinand de Lesseps92500 Rueil-Malmaison – France552 037 806 RCS Nanterrewww.vinci.com DISCLOSUREOF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Sale of North American District Energy Business for $4.1 ...
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
Nokia ships its 100 millionth fiber solution helping TDS to introduce 10G speeds
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Biofrontera AG: Ludwig Lutter appointed new Chief Financial Officer effective March 1, 2021
Asia Broadband Retains Integrity Media for Investor Relations and Corporate Communication
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the ...
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Biogen and Eisai Announce FDA’s 3-Month Extension of Review Period for the Biologics License ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
JPMORGAN belässt VINCI auf 'Overweight'
01.02.21
VINCI wins the contract to build service structures along the southern section of the Line 15 of the Grand Paris Express
28.01.21
VINCI wins the construction contract of a liquefied natural gas tank in the UK
23.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 03/21
22.01.21
JPMORGAN belässt VINCI auf 'Overweight'
21.01.21
VINCI Immobilier finalises the acquisition of Urbat Promotion
18.01.21
Thierry Mirville appointed Chief Financial Officer of VINCI Construction business line, Christophe Ferrer appointed Director of Group Cash Management and Financing
15.01.21
Issue of new VINCI shares, reserved for group employees in France in the context of its savings plan
14.01.21
VINCI Airports – Traffic 2020
14.01.21
JPMORGAN belässt VINCI auf 'Overweight'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
3
Vinci - Jetzt kaufen?