AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for January 2021
In January 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 121 116 passengers, which is an 80.4% decrease compared to January 2020. The number of cargo units decreased by 8.4% to 27 283 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 48.7% to 37 453 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for January 2021 were the following:
|January 2021
|January 2020
|Change
|Passengers
|121 116
|617 374
|-80.4%
|Finland - Sweden
|24 568
|182 146
|-86.5%
|Estonia - Finland
|93 279
|328 241
|-71.6%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3 269
|63 455
|-94.8%
|Latvia - Sweden
|0
|43 532
|-100.0%
|Cargo Units
|27 283
|29 786
|-8.4%
|Finland - Sweden
|5 415
|6 876
|-21.2%
|Estonia - Finland
|18 469
|17 995
|2.6%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3 399
|3 830
|-11.3%
|Latvia - Sweden
|0
|1 085
|-100.0%
|Passenger Vehicles
|37 453
|72 965
|-48.7%
|Finland - Sweden
|3 886
|8 329
|-53.3%
|Estonia - Finland
|33 419
|56 520
|-40.9%
|Estonia - Sweden
|148
|4 284
|-96.5%
|Latvia - Sweden
|0
|3 832
|-100.0%
COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments in January 2021.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
January results reflect shuttle and cargo operations, operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
January results reflect the operation of the Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route, operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route were suspended.
FINLAND – SWEDEN
January results reflect the operation of the Turku-Stockholm route, operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route were suspended.
LATVIA – SWEDEN
Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.
Joonas Joost
Financial Director
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee
Attachment
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare