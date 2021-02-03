 

TELUS International announces pricing of upsized initial public offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS Corporation (TSX: T; NYSE: TU) and its subsidiary, TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TELUS International), today announced the pricing of the upsized TELUS International initial public offering (IPO) of 37.0 million subordinate voting shares at a price of US$25.00 per share.

The offering is expected to generate aggregate gross proceeds to TELUS International, TELUS Corporation (TELUS) and Baring Private Equity Asia (Baring) of U.S. $925 million (CAD$1.18 billion) (or U.S. $1.06 billion (CAD$1.36 billion), if the underwriters exercise their over-allotment option in full), with expected net proceeds to TELUS International of approximately US$490 million (CAD$627 million), which are expected to be used to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facilities. TELUS International will not receive any proceeds from the subordinate voting shares sold by the selling shareholders.

The subordinate voting shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “TIXT” on February 3, 2021. The offering is expected to close on February 5, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The subordinate voting shares offered in the IPO include approximately 21.0 million from TELUS International treasury and approximately 16.0 million from TELUS and Baring, the selling shareholders. The selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 5.55 million additional subordinate voting shares at the IPO price, less underwriting discounts and commissions (the over-allotment option).

Following the offering, TELUS is expected to hold approximately 67.8% of the voting power of TELUS International (67.0% if the underwriters’ over-allotment option is exercised in full) and 57.1% of the economic interest (55.2% if the underwriters’ over-allotment option is exercised in full). Baring is expected to hold approximately 30.1% of the voting power of TELUS International (30.7% if the underwriters’ over-allotment option is exercised in full) and 25.4% of the economic interest (25.3% if the underwriters’ over-allotment option is exercised in full).

