The Fusion Project Works to Accelerate Data Management for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles

SEATTLE, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbiquity, Cloudera, NXP Semiconductors, Teraki, and Wind River today announced The Fusion Project, an automotive industry collaboration to define a streamlined data lifecycle platform to advance intelligent connected vehicles. The pre-integrated hardware and software solution combines innovative technologies from leading companies for automakers to efficiently collect, analyze, and manage connected vehicle data for continuous feature development, deployment, and evolution.

As connected vehicle technology continues to advance, the amount of available data is exponentially increasing. This data can be used to power new data-centric features for consumers and revenue-generating opportunities for automakers. But efficiently collecting, analyzing, and managing vehicle data presents unique challenges to automakers because of fragmented data management across the machine learning lifecycle, inaccuracies caused by static machine learning models, limited capabilities in intelligent edge computing, and insufficient in-vehicle computing power.

The Fusion Project addresses these challenges by pre-integrating technologies from five industry providers into a solution that automakers can easily evaluate and introduce into vehicle design and production cycles for next generation connected and autonomous vehicles.

The first application for The Fusion Project is specifying a solution for intelligent vehicle lane change detection utilizing synergistic technologies from each company:

Airbiquity – Over-the-Air (OTA) Software Management

Cloudera – Data Lifecycle Solutions from the Edge to AI

NXP – Vehicle Processing Platforms

Teraki – Edge Data Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Wind River – Intelligent Systems Platform Software

The solution creates a capable and efficient data lifecycle platform from data ingestion through OTA machine learning model updates without a loss of data fidelity while maximizing system decision accuracy.