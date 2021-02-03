Talenom grows through acquisitions in Kemi and Kuopio

The total net sales of the acquired businesses transferred to Talenom amount to about 0.9 million euros. In the short term, the business acquisitions will not have any significant impact on Talenom’s financial position or future outlook.

Talenom Plc has on 1 February 2021 acquired the accounting business of Balance Systems Oy in Kemi as well as the business entity formed by Laskentalinja Oy and Lapinlahden Yrityspalvelu Oy in Kuopio.

“At Talenom, we have invested in our own software and service development for many years. Thanks to acquisitions, we can share the results of our development work with an even wider clientele and personnel. Balance Systems gives us a foothold in the Sea Lapland area, while Laskentalinja and Lapinlahden Yrityspalvelu strengthen our position in the Kuopio region. I would like to warmly welcome our new employees and customers to join our growing team,” says Otto-Pekka Huhtala, CEO of Talenom.

“For some time, I had been thinking about my options to keep up with the transformation of the accounting sector. After careful consideration, I decided to sell my business to Talenom. I was particularly impressed by Talenom’s values, which emphasise authentic caring for employees and customers,” says Anne Kurtti, the entrepreneur behind Balance Systems Oy, who will stay on as a Talenom employee after the transaction.

The entrepreneur behind Laskentalinja Oy and Lapinlahden Yrityspalvelu Oy, Mikko Husso, is also joining Talenom as an employee.

“Talenom’s strong outlays on training of personnel and in-house software development guarantee that we’ll be able to offer even more diverse service to our customers. As part of Talenom, we can centralise the administrative functions of the accounting firm and focus on helping customers,” says the delighted Mikko Husso.

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make day-to-day life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our clients’ business with a wide range of expert services as well as financing and banking services. Our vision is to offer unbeatable accounting and banking services for SMEs.

