 

Regarding the selection of the General Director of LITGRID AB

LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office address Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius) informs that 15 candidates took part in the selection of the General Director of LITGRID AB, which started 27 October 2020, according to the conditions known in advance and equal qualification requirements, during which interviews were held with 11 candidates. After evaluating the competence and experience, the Board of LITGRID AB recognized Rokas Masiulis as the best candidate for the position of the General Director of LITGRID AB.

In accordance with the practice of good governance, the Board of LITGRID AB was assisted by the Remuneration and Nomination Committee of UAB EPSO-G, in which the majority consists of independent members. The international recruitment and selection agency MPS Baltic was used to ensure the transparency and impartiality of the selection.

The decision on the appointment of the new General Director will be made by the Board of LITGRID AB in the first half of February after the examination of the candidate in accordance with the requirements of the Law on Protection of Objects Important for National Security and Law on Prevention of Corruption is completed.

LITGRID AB will inform about the decision of the Board on the selection of the General Director as soon as it is adopted.

The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information:
Jurga Eivaitė
Project manager
Communication Division
Phone: +370 613 19977
e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu




