HONKARAKENNE OYJ Inside information 3 February 2021 at 10:30 a.m.

HONKARAKENNE INCREASES ITS PROFIT FORECAST FOR 2020

Honkarakenne estimates that in 2020 its revenue (net sales) will be higher and adjusted profit before taxes will be at the same level as in the previous year. The reason for the better-than-expected development is the higher-than-expected volume towards the end of the year and the growth of Russian exports.

Honkarakenne's updated outlook: In Honkarakenne's view, in 2020 revenue (net sales) will increase from the previous year and adjusted profit before taxes will be on par with previous year.