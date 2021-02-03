 

Çimko Çimento chooses FLSmidth as supplier for grey-to-white cement conversion project

FLSmidth will deliver a grey-to-white cement line conversation to the Turkish cement producer, Çimko Çimento. The project is based on FLSmidth’s unique competences within process design and includes product engineering and equipment, such as the FLSmidth DUOFLEXTM burner, a Rotary cooler and a OKTM Raw Mill. The project is expected to be commissioned in early 2022.

Work will start later this year at Cimko Cimento’s existing production line, located near Adiyaman in south-eastern Turkey. Once completed, the upgraded line will offer Çimko Çimento new opportunities to expand its product range and enter new markets.

White cement is especially sought-after in countries with relatively hot climates, as it tends to keep buildings cooler with its reflective characteristics. In addition, as a high-quality, value-added product, white cement is often used in the construction of innovative buildings and important landmarks.

FLSmidth brings significant experience and know-how to the project, having conducted several similar grey-to-white conversions in recent years, including projects with Turkey-based Adana Cement and Eskisehir Cement, as well as Alsafwa Cement Company and Riyadh Cement Company in Saudi Arabia. 

“A grey-to-white conversion requires extensive process knowledge and world-class products – FLSmidth brings this to the project and, just as importantly, they bring a proven track record from the region,” explains Dr. Önder KIRCA, CEO at Çimko Çimento. “But, the deciding factor in selecting FLSmidth for the job, was their ability to act as a one-source supplier on the project; this gives us great assurance that a well-integrated solution and process will be delivered,” Dr. Önder KIRCA adds.

“We are honoured by the trust placed with us – this project will enable Çimko Çimento to break new ground commercially,” says Anders Josefsen, FLSmidth’s VP and Head of Project Sales. “A grey-to-white conversion is no simple task, but the project in Adiyaman is a good example of our capabilities within process design, ensuring that it is both sustainable and emissions compliant.”

Apart from the grey-to-white conversion, the project includes an order for the energy-efficient OK Raw Mill, which is part of FLSmidth’s MissionZero flagship product line. The OK Mill uses five to ten percent less power than other vertical roller mills and 30 to 50 percent less energy than conventional ball mills.

Due to its reliability and energy efficiency, the OK Raw Mill has proven very successful in Turkey, Çimko Çimento’s being the third sold in the country in recent years.


FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions to our customers enabling them to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. With MissionZero, our 2030 ambition is to enable zero emission and zero waste (water, energy) in cement production and mining. Our operations span the globe and our 11,000 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2019, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 20,6 billion. 

www.flsmidth.com

