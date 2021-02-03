EQS Group AG expanding rapidly within Europe

New locations in Milan and Madrid

Expansion of market position before introduction of EU Whistleblower Directive

Munich, 3 February 2021 - EQS Group AG, a global RegTech, is continuing its rapid expansion in the compliance market. The Munich-based cloud provider is expanding into Italy and Spain effective early 2021 with future offices planned in Milan and Madrid. In addition EQS has grown sales and marketing teams in all existing locations in recent months in a move to become the leading provider of digital compliance solutions in Europe.

With new locations in Southern Europe, EQS Group is continuing a strategy which has proven successful in Germany, London, Paris and Zurich: "Once again we want to send a clear signal and be close to national regulation in Milan and Madrid. This makes us the only listed European provider that combines industry-leading technology for digital whistleblowing systems with local teams and on-site support. In doing this we are fully supporting medium-sized companies, large corporations and public institutions according to their individual needs in their implementation of the new EU Whistleblower Directive," explains Marcus Sultzer, Member of the Management Board at EQS Group AG.

More integrity and transparency in Europe

The EU Whistleblower Directive (Directive (EU) 2019/1937) is a key driver for EQS Group AG's growth over the coming years. EU member states have until 17 December 2021 to implement this Directive into their national law, obliging companies with 250 or more employees to introduce an internal reporting channel. Tens of thousands of organisations across Europe including cities and municipalities, public institutions and associations, public authorities and hospitals, are thus compelled to meet the requirements of the Directive and provide a whistleblowing system for their employees. This move is intended to strengthen integrity and transparency in the private sector as well as in public institutions throughout Europe. EQS Group has positioned itself optimally for this market potential.