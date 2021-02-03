R-LOGITECH with significant increase in revenue and earnings in 2020

Preliminary consolidated revenue increases by 56% to EUR 668.5 million

Preliminary consolidated EBITDA improves by 102% to EUR 121.9 million



Monaco, 3 February 2021 - Based on preliminary figures, R-LOGITECH S.A.M, an international provider of port infrastructure and logistics services with its main focus on the natural resources sector, was able to significantly increase its key revenue and earnings figures in the fiscal year 2020 despite the challenging environment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.



Consolidated revenue increased from EUR 427.6 million to EUR 668.5 million. Preliminary adjusted consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose from EUR 60.3 million to EUR 121.9 million. Consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR 29.8 million (2019: EUR 7.4 million).



Preliminary consolidated equity was EUR 476.1 million (31 December 2019: EUR 483,9 million), corresponding to a preliminary consolidated equity ratio of 29.3% (31 December 2019: 29.5%). Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 79.1 million as of 31 December 2020 (31 December 2019: EUR 66.3 million).



During 2020, R-LOGITECH managed to remain fully operational in all its locations across Europe, Africa and China, helping to maintain the critical supply chains that are essential for delivering key commodities to the respective markets, and thereby helping in the fight against COVID-19. The company is expected to continue doing so for 2021.



R-LOGITECH is focused on handling essential commodities (fresh food, agribulk, fertilizer, sugar, paper and pulp) and its facilities are primarily dedicated to bulk and break bulk handling worldwide. The company currently operates more than 40 ports and terminals, employs more than 4.500 people and is active in more than 30 countries.