Portfolio Update: Alliance Trust Stock Picker Change

Alliance Trust PLC today announces that the appointment of Lomas Capital Management LLC (Lomas), one of its nine Stock Pickers has been terminated. Lomas is being wound-down following the decision of two of its senior portfolio managers to retire.

Willis Towers Watson, the Company’s investment manager, is in the process of reallocating the part of the Company’s portfolio managed by Lomas between the Company’s eight other Stock Pickers. The termination of Lomas’ appointment will be effective once the reallocation has been completed.

About Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC is one of the oldest and largest investment trusts in the UK, offering a diversified but highly active global equity portfolio at a competitive cost. The portfolio is managed by Willis Towers Watson which selects best-in-class stocks pickers from around the world, all with different styles and approaches to investing, and asks them to invest only in their best ideas. Alliance Trust is an AIC Dividend Hero with 53 consecutive years of rising dividends.

https://www.alliancetrust.co.uk

Disclaimer

