 

Result of the auction of 0.25 per cent DGB 2022 and 0.00 per cent DGB 2031

Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:           

ISIN Bid mill. DKK (nominal) Sale mill.DKK (nominal) Cut-off price Pro rata Yield
99 23997 DGB 0.25% 15/11/2022 4,020 1,720 101.47 100 % -0.57 % p.a.
99 24102 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2031 4,480 2,520 102.86 100 % -0.26 % p.a.
Total 8,500 4,240      

Settlement: 5 February 2021




