Result of the auction of 0.25 per cent DGB 2022 and 0.00 per cent DGB 2031
Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid mill. DKK (nominal)
|Sale mill.DKK (nominal)
|Cut-off price
|Pro rata
|Yield
|99 23997 DGB 0.25% 15/11/2022
|4,020
|1,720
|101.47
|100 %
|-0.57 % p.a.
|99 24102 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2031
|4,480
|2,520
|102.86
|100 %
|-0.26 % p.a.
|Total
|8,500
|4,240
Settlement: 5 February 2021
