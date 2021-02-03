 

Photonics Market worth $837.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 10:30  |  29   |   |   

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Photonics Market by Type (LED, Lasers, Detectors, Sensors and Imaging Devices, Optical Communication Systems & Networking Components, Consumer Electronics & Devices), Application End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Photonics Market is estimated to be USD 593.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 837.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.1 % between 2020 to 2025. The Photonics market is driven by the growing application of photonics-enabled products in the healthcare sector, information and communication sector, and industrial sector.

MArketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=88194993

Browse in-depth TOC on "Photonics Market"

142 – Tables
30 – Figures
182 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/photonics-market-88194993.html

The LED segment is the largest type of Photonics market

LED segment account for the largest share in the overall Photonics market. LED products are energy efficient and available at affordable prices—increasing usage of LED in lighting and display applications to drive its demand during the forecast period. APAC accounted for the largest market share of the LED product type segment in 2019. Energy-saving measures drive the surge in demand from applications such as general lighting, automotive, and backlighting.

Information and Communication Technology is the largest application for the Photonics market.

By application, the Photonics market is classified into seven main end use application, namely Displays, Information & communication technology, Photovoltaic, Medical Technology & Life sciences (Bio photonics), Measurement & automated vision, Lighting and Production Technology.

In the information and communication technology application, Photonics technology is majorly used for data generation, transformation, data transmission and storage, data conversion, and data usage. Devices that are used in each of these processes are a part of the photonics materials & component industry. Also, there are services based on these processes that utilize photonics. The photonics materials & component industry includes devices used for data conversion, amplifier systems, light modulation systems (modulators, switches, and routers), and fiber optic cables

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Photonics Market worth $837.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Photonics Market by Type (LED, Lasers, Detectors, Sensors and Imaging Devices, Optical Communication Systems & Networking Components, Consumer Electronics & Devices), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Canadian Gold Mines Look to Capitalize on the Next Gold Run
Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by ...
Supply Chain Management Market worth $41.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Increased Research Activities Boost Demand Opportunities in Bioprocess Analyzers Market: TMR
En+ Group's Metals segment and Hodaka agree low carbon aluminium partnership
KPMG and SirionLabs Announce Strategic Alliance to Help Accelerate Business Transformation for ...
Blood Culture Tests Market worth $6.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Virtual Reality (VR) Headsets Market Size To Reach $19.78 Billion By 2025, Owing To High Demand For ...
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards Nominations Open
Easing Regulations Open the Door for Innovative Betting Solutions
Titel
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Gold Mining Operations Expected to See High Rates Of Return In 2021
The Real Reason Electric Vehicle Stocks Exploded In 2020
Electric Car Wars: Who Will Come Out on Top
Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting to Surge as Major Leagues Return to Play
Trade Volume Explodes as Retail Traders Make Their Mark
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
RedHill Biopharma Further Expands Opaganib Manufacturing Capacity for COVID-19 with Cosmo ...
Protective Coatings Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 46 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods