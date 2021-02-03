DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures The NAGA Group AG starts 2021 with record figures 03.02.2021 / 10:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- New monthly record in trading volumes and transactions

- Peak value of new registrations

- Trading profit multiplied compared with the same period of the previous year

Hamburg, 03.02.2021 - The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the social network for financial market trading NAGA.com, has started the new year 2021 with top figures.

With a trading volume of over € 18.5 billion, NAGA set a new monthly record, which represents an increase of 216% compared to the same period last year (€ 5.8 billion). The number of real money transactions also more than doubled, climbing sharply to a new high of 765,000 (January 2020: 281,000). This also had a positive impact on trading results, which increased by over 246% year-on-year. NAGA thus has experienced its strongest start of the year since the company was founded.

NAGA recorded an even more significant increase in new registrations, which rose more than six-fold. For example, over 25,500 new customers signed up with NAGA in January 2021 (January 2020: 3,900). New deposits have improved over 244% compared to the same period. Likewise, the company recorded a huge demand in the area of cryptocurrency CFD offered and seven-digit deposits of physical crypto assets to the NAGA Wallet.

"We are pleased with the strong start in 2021, January significantly exceeded our expectations. At the same time, we see ourselves confirmed in our decision to invest more in marketing. Our growth is profitable and builds on an absolutely sustainable trend in the market," comments Benjamin Bilski, CEO and founder of NAGA, on the record figures.

The already high interest in the stock market is currently further fuelled by the ongoing momentum in the cryptocurrency market as well as the recent global discussions around the Gamestop stock short squeeze, sparked by the Reddit forum group.