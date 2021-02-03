 

DGAP-News Biohacks GmbH: Fulminant start into the year with organic-vegan energy drink alternative 'Hang & Over - Spirit' - product sold out after a few days

CORPORATE NEWS

Dusseldorf, 3 February 2021. Biohacks GmbH ("Biohacks", "the company"), a fast-growing supplier of high-quality functional food products, has experienced exceptionally high demand for the organic-vegan energy drink alternative "Hang & Over(R) - Spirit". The product was launched at the end of 2020 in branches of the Kaufland Group, the drugstore Budni and in the company's own online shop. The first production batch of 225,000 cans was sold out after only a few days due to extraordinarily high demand, so that a follow-up production of 1,500,000 units was ordered. The new cans are to be delivered to retail outlets as soon as possible. In addition, Biohacks plans to significantly expand the number of sales outlets. Biohacks' products are already listed at Edeka, Kaufland, dm. Budni and Rewe.

Biohacks is financing its planned dynamic growth, among other things, with corporate bonds. Recently, the company announced the public placement of a bond (ISIN: DE000A3H20H2). The security has an interest rate of 3.5% p.a. with a maturity of 1 year.

Jonathan Sehlinger, founder of Biohacks:
"The fulminant start of our new organic-vegan energy drink alternative has exceeded all expectations. Now we will significantly increase volumes and accelerate the roll-out to more retailers. We are also about to expand into other countries. The excellent sales launch of our energy drink alternative illustrates the high potential of innovative functional food products. With our products 'Hang & Over - Spirit', 'Hang & Over' and 'Sleep & Well' we have a broad product range and promising distribution platforms."

"Hang & Over(R) - Spirit" is a pure natural and fresh product without artificial preservatives and additives. With its natural sweetness, the drink contains 20 to 30 percent less sugar than conventional energy drinks. Hang & Over(R) - Spirit" thus meets the demands of a modern energy drink. The product will be available in three flavours: Mango & Cactus, Lime & Kiwi and Berry & Dragon. With the successful product development and market launch of "Hang & Over - Spirit", Biohacks is tapping into the trend towards a more health-conscious diet. The global market for energy drinks has a market volume of more than 30 billion US dollars.

Corporate contact
Biohacks GmbH
Dr. Ingo Lange - CEO
Rather Str. 25
40476 Dusseldorf
+49 211 94 25 60 24

Business and financial press
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Jan Hutterer
Borselstraße 20
22765 Hamburg
T +49 40 60 91 86 0
biohacks@kirchhoff.de

About Biohacks GmbH
Biohacks GmbH develops and distributes high quality vegan and organic certified products that help people to achieve their optimal performance. The functional food products "Hang & Over" and "Sleep & Well" are sold via online platforms and more than 4,000 branches of renowned retailers. The company is pursuing a consistent expansion strategy with the introduction of further products and entry into new markets. In the medium term, the company is aiming for annual sales of about 90 million euros with an attractive margin.

Further information about the Biohacks-bonds is available at: https://anleihe.biohackscompany.com.

Further information about the company is available at: https://biohackscompany.com.


