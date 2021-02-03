Danske Bank issues structured notes linked to S&P 500

On 4 February 2021, Danske Bank will issue USD 1,960,000 in index-linked notes linked to the performance of the index value of the S&P 500 Index. The notes are designated “DANSKE 0BTZ US Buffer 2022”, (ISIN: XS2289840782).

The notes are issued at a price of 100. The notes do not pay interest.

The notes are issued under Danske Bank’s EUR 5,000,000,000 Structured Note Programme dated 17 June 2021.

For further information about the notes, please see the Final Terms attached to this announcement which together with the Base Prospectus specify the terms and conditions of the notes.

Contact: Erkki Tapio Rusi, Global Head of Investment Solutions, tel. +358 (0) 10 513 8709





