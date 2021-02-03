New Hope For Women With Suspected Endometrial Cancer As Arquer Diagnostics' Innovative Urine Test Rules Out Disease In Up To 99% Of Cases

New research adds to wealth of existing data for ADX portfolio of cancer diagnostics

SUNDERLAND, United Kingdom, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, a simple, innovative test which uses patented technology to detect the cancer biomarker MCM5 (Minichromosome Maintenance Complex Component 5) in the urine, could help gynaecologists rule out endometrial cancer in as little as three hours. New research recently published in the journal BMC Cancer shows that ADXGYNAE could have an important role in the diagnostic pathway for women suspected of having the disease, reducing the need for painful, invasive procedures.1

This new data for ADXGYNAE is the latest to highlight the effectiveness of the non-invasive ADX portfolio of diagnostic tests developed by UK-based Arquer Diagnostics. The study, which enrolled a total of 125 patients from Saint Mary's Hospital – part of the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (MFT) – showed that ADXGYNAE can accurately detect the presence of an endometrial tumour with a sensitivity of 87.8%. While this study enrolled patients already known to have endometrial cancer, in a prospective population this sensitivity would generate a 99.3-99.5% Negative Predictive Value (NPV)1, reinforcing that ADXGYNAE could be a valuable rule-out test for the disease.

Around 9,400 women are diagnosed with endometrial cancer, also known as uterine or womb cancer, in the UK each year. This makes it the fourth most common cancer in women in the UK - and the sixth most common globally - and the incidence and prevalence continue to rise each year.2,3 Over the past decade in the UK, uterine cancer incidence rates increased by 13%, in part fuelled by factors including increased rates of obesity, poor lifestyles and increased glycaemic load.3 Unfortunately, because of a lack of diagnostic options, over 11 million invasive and painful tests are conducted globally each year, with just 3-5% resulting in a cancer diagnosis.

Professor Richard Edmondson, professor of gynaecological oncology at The University of Manchester, consultant at Saint Mary's Hospital, and lead investigator of the new research, said: "Endometrial cancer, which affects the lining of the womb, is the most common gynaecological cancer in the UK. Although many women are diagnosed at an early stage when treatment is successful, unfortunately, due to a variety of reasons, such as issues with diagnostic procedures or women presenting too late, some are still diagnosed at a late stage.