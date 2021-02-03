RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 03.02.2021, 11:30 | 29 | 0 | 0 03.02.2021, 11:30 | Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-02-03 Name Fabege AB

Isin SE0010414425 Coupon, spread FRN

Maturity 2022-09-26 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 5

Volume bought, SEK mln 5

Number of bids 1

Number of accepted bids 1

Average yield, DM 46.00

Lowest accepted yield, DM 46.00

Highest yield, DM 46.00

Accepted at lowest DM, % 100.00



Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-02-03 Name Fabege AB

Isin SE0011062942 Coupon, spread FRN Maturity 2023-08-30 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 10

Volume bought, SEK mln 10

Number of bids 1

Number of accepted bids 1

Average yield, DM 55.00

Lowest accepted yield, DM 55.00

Highest yield, DM 55.00

Accepted at lowest DM, % 100.00



Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-02-03 Name Humlegården Fastigheter

Isin SE0010101626 Coupon, spread FRN Maturity 2022-06-22 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 0 Volume bought, SEK mln 0

Number of bids 0

Number of accepted bids 0

Average yield, DM 0

Lowest accepted yield, DM 0

Highest yield, DM 0

Accepted at lowest yield, % 0



Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-02-03 Name Humlegården Fastigheter

Isin SE0013882529 Coupon, spread FRN Maturity 2025-09-22 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 0

Volume bought, SEK mln 0

Number of bids 0

Number of accepted bids 0

Average yield, DM 0

Lowest accepted yield, DM 0

Highest yield, DM 0

Accepted at lowest yield, % 0



Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-02-03 Name Heimstaden Bostad AB

Isin XS2179086983 Coupon, spread FRN Maturity 2022-05-26 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 0

Volume bought, SEK mln 0

Number of bids 0

Number of accepted bids 0

Average yield, DM 0

Lowest accepted yield, DM 0

Highest yield, DM 0

Accepted at lowest yield, % 0



Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-02-03 Name Heimstaden Bostad AB

Isin XS2259800121 Coupon, spread FRN Maturity 2025-02-25 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 0

Volume bought, SEK mln 0

Number of bids 0 Number of accepted bids 0

Average yield, DM 0

Lowest accepted yield, DM 0

Highest yield, DM 0

Accepted at lowest yield, % 0



Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-02-03 Name Holmen AB

Isin SE0011426238 Coupon, spread FRN Maturity 2023-11-24 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 0

Volume bought, SEK mln 0

Number of bids 0

Number of accepted bids 0

Average yield, DM 0

Lowest accepted yield, DM 0

Highest yield, DM 0

Accepted at lowest yield, % 0



Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-02-03 Name Holmen AB

Isin SE0011281567 Coupon, spread FRN Maturity 2022-05-23 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 0

Volume bought, SEK mln 0

Number of bids 0

Number of accepted bids 0

Average yield, DM 0

Lowest accepted yield, DM 0

Highest yield, DM 0

Accepted at lowest yield, % 0



Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-02-03 Name Electrolux AB

Isin XS2130781516 Coupon, spread FRN Maturity 2022-03-09 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 0

Volume bought, SEK mln 0

Number of bids 0

Number of accepted bids 0

Average yield, DM 0

Lowest accepted yield, DM 0

Highest yield, DM 0

Accepted at lowest yield, % 0



Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-02-03 Name Electrolux AB

Isin XS2152269218

Coupon, spread FRN

Maturity 2023-04-06 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 0

Volume bought, SEK mln 0

Number of bids 0

Number of accepted bids 0

Average yield, DM 0

Lowest accepted yield, DM 0

Highest yield, DM 0

Accepted at lowest yield, % 0







Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer