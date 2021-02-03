Check Point Software’s Quantum Spark Security Gateways Protect Small and Medium Businesses against the Most Advanced Cyber-Threats

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber-security solutions globally, has today announced the the availability of its complete Quantum Spark series of security gateways for small and medium size businesses (SMBs). The range of six gateways sets new standards of protection against the most advanced cyber-attacks for SMBs, giving unrivalled ease of deployment and management, and delivering optimum security without needing specialist skills.

Extended range of gateways delivers award-winning automated threat prevention and integrated security out of the box, with zero-touch management to meet the unique needs of SMBs

The 2020 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report showed that 28% of all breach victims were SMBs, with 54% of attempted attacks on SMBs being successful, compared to a 7% success rate at larger companies. 62% of SMBs say they lack the skills to deal with cyber-security issues. With the FBI stating that cybercrime reports have quadrupled during the COVID-19 pandemic, SMBs urgently need integrated and automated security to prevent cyber-threats from damaging their business.

“Security threats are increasing in frequency and sophistication, but SMBs lack the expertise, manpower and IT budget to adequately address them. They need security solutions that evolve with the threat landscape, are easy to use, and combine communications and security,” said Chris Rodriguez, IDC’s Network Security Research Manager. “Check Point’s Quantum Spark family of next generation firewalls are specifically designed to protect SMBs from the latest security threats, are easy to manage from the cloud or on the go with a mobile app, and provide optimized internet connectivity including Wi-Fi, fiber, GbE, VDSL and 4G LTE wireless in an 'all in one' solution. Quantum Spark is also optimized for delivery by managed service providers as a monthly subscription, so SMBs can be secure regardless of their budget.”

Check Point’s Quantum Spark Gateways 1500 four-model series is now being expanded with two new models, 1600 and 1800.The full line of gateways allows supporting businesses ranging from one employee all the way to 500. Quantum Spark Gateway users benefit from: