Halliburton to Provide Digital Solutions for Kuwait Oil Company

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced it was awarded a contract from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) to collaborate on their digital transformation journey through the maintenance and expansion of digital solutions for their North Kuwait asset. It will allow KOC to accelerate their data-to-decisions cycle by designing and operating digital twins of the field to automate work processes, supported by DecisionSpace 365, a cloud-based subscription service for E&P applications.

Built on an open architecture, DecisionSpace 365 will help KOC engineers’ model, optimize and deploy intelligent work processes to plan, forecast and optimize production and asset operations. The open architecture integrates Halliburton and third-party technologies to enhance operational performance and increase ultimate recovery.