 

Halliburton to Provide Digital Solutions for Kuwait Oil Company

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 12:00  |  10   |   |   

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced it was awarded a contract from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) to collaborate on their digital transformation journey through the maintenance and expansion of digital solutions for their North Kuwait asset. It will allow KOC to accelerate their data-to-decisions cycle by designing and operating digital twins of the field to automate work processes, supported by DecisionSpace 365, a cloud-based subscription service for E&P applications.

Built on an open architecture, DecisionSpace 365 will help KOC engineers’ model, optimize and deploy intelligent work processes to plan, forecast and optimize production and asset operations. The open architecture integrates Halliburton and third-party technologies to enhance operational performance and increase ultimate recovery.

“We are excited to collaborate with KOC on their digital transformation initiatives and build on our previous work to increase reservoir recovery and production,” said Nagaraj Srinivasan, senior vice president of Landmark, Halliburton Digital Solutions and Consulting. “By using cloud computing, IoT and real-time technologies to drive new ways of working, we can improve production planning, scheduling and enable virtual and autonomous reservoir optimization.”

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 40,000 employees, representing 130 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Halliburton to Provide Digital Solutions for Kuwait Oil Company Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced it was awarded a contract from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) to collaborate on their digital transformation journey through the maintenance and expansion of digital solutions for their North Kuwait asset. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Navya Achieves 2020 Revenues Of €10.7m
VBI Vaccines Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of BLA Filing for VBI’s 3-Antigen Prophylactic ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Reinstatement of Common Stock Dividend and Adoption of Performance Based ...
PFIZER REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2020 RESULTS AND RELEASES 5-YEAR PIPELINE METRICS
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Pivotal Phase 3 Psoriasis Study ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.01.21
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
20.01.21
Marktkompass: HALLIBURTON, NETFLIX & CECONOMY | Frühsport im BÖRSENKOMPASS
19.01.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Mit Gewinnen aus der Feiertagspause
19.01.21
Halliburton Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
14.01.21
Halliburton Delivers First Successful Grid-Powered Fracturing Operation
11.01.21
Halliburton Joins With Prairie View A&M University to Create and Fund New $1 Million Scholarship
04.01.21
Halliburton Names New Chief Legal Officer

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.08.20
32
Halliburton