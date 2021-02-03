 

Datto Enhances Award-Winning Global Partner Program

Datto Holding Corp. (“Datto”) (NYSE:MSP), the leading global provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), today announced an enhanced Global Partner Program designed to support and reward business growth for its partners. Datto partners are revolutionizing IT for small and medium businesses and the Global Partner Program supports their efforts by delivering the technologies, tools, education, and sales and marketing support needed to grow their businesses.

Enhancements to the Global Partner Program include the launch of the Datto Help Center and new support processes, a new unified Datto Community, expanded course offerings in Datto Academy, and renaming the partner tiers to better represent the global partner base. Datto’s comprehensive program is structured to provide MSPs with the resources needed to exceed growth aspirations, and has won awards the last four consecutive years for its effectiveness. With features such as MarketNow, a marketing automation platform pre-populated with assets and campaigns, Datto partners have been shown to increase their monthly recurring revenue.

“Datto’s unique ‘partner first’ approach is evident in the resources and programs they provide to help us grow our business,” said Joe Wright Jr. of Central PA Technologies, an MSP located in Pennsylvania. “Datto protects our clients, their data, and our business. As a true partner, they stay engaged and provide us with the marketing tools and resources we need to thrive. We’ve been a partner for nine years, and are thrilled to see these enhancements that help us grow our bottom line and better serve our customers.”

“Datto’s story is the story of our partners and the MSP community,” said Rob Rae, Senior VP, Business Development at Datto. “As the MSP Technology Company, we help our partners grow with products and programs purpose-built to their needs. The enhancements we rolled out for Datto’s Global Partner Program were built on partner feedback and real world examples of partner success. We will continue to listen to our partners and invest in the tools that enable them.”

To learn more about enhancements to Datto’s Global Partner Program, please visit: https://www.datto.com/blog/evolving-dattos-global-partner-program.

About Datto

As the world’s leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses can achieve with the right technology. Datto offers Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions and has created a unique ecosystem of MSP partners. These partners provide Datto solutions to over one million businesses across the globe. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has won awards for its rapid growth, product excellence, superior technical support, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Canada, Australia, China, and Singapore. Learn more at www.datto.com.

MSP-C



