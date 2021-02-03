 

The Jim Pattison Broadcast Group Selects Triton Digital to Power Its Podcast Strategy and Measure Its Streaming Audience

03.02.2021   

Triton Digital, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today that The Jim Pattison Broadcast Group (Pattison), Canada’s largest private, western-based broadcast group, has selected Triton’s powerful suite of audio technology to power the management and monetization of its podcast content and the measurement of its AM/FM streams online.

Through this partnership, Pattison, who currently operates 45 FM radio stations, 3 AM stations, 3 conventional television stations and 17 online news portals in 28 markets will utilize Triton’s enterprise podcast platform, Omny Studio, to manage, monetize, and distribute their growing portfolio of podcast content. Additionally, Pattison will use Triton’s Webcast Metrics measurement service to measure the listening audience of their AM/FM streams online.

“We are pleased to partner with Triton, as an important provider in helping us grow our digital audio business,” said Andrew Snook, Director of Digital at The Jim Pattison Broadcast Group. “Triton’s Omny Studio provides all of the recording and distribution tools we need to make our best content available on-demand. Additionally, their Webcast Metrics service will provide us with the data we need to understand our listening audience and the consumption of our streams more, so we can provide an even more engaging experience for our loyal online audiences.”

“We are pleased to be providing Pattison Broadcast Group with the tools they need to streamline and scale their streaming audio business,” said John Rosso, President of Market Development at Triton Digital. “We are confident that both Omny Studio and Webcast Metrics will enable Pattison to increase operational efficiencies while providing an exceptional listening experience for both their podcast and streaming audiences.”

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 50 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About The Jim Pattison Broadcast Group

The Jim Pattison Broadcast Group, with its head office in Kamloops, B.C. is the country’s largest private, western-based broadcast group, currently operating 44 FM, 3 AM radio stations, three conventional television stations and 17 online news portals in 28 different markets, in British Columbia, Alberta, Sas­katchewan and Manitoba. The Jim Pattison Broadcast Group is a proud division of the Jim Pattison Group, a diversified group of operating businesses, based in Vancouver, which has grown to become the second largest privately-held company in Canada. Please visit www.jimpattison.com and www.jpbg.com for more information.



