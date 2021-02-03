G2 Goldfields Announces Proposed Spin-Out of Sandy Lake Project

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2 Goldfields Inc. (“G2” or the “Company”) (TSXV:GTWO; OTCQX:GUYGF) is pleased to announce its intention to transfer its ownership and rights in the Sandy Lake property (the “Sandy Lake Project”) into a wholly-owned subsidiary of G2, S2 Minerals Inc. (“S2”), and spin-out all of the securities of S2 to the Company’s shareholders on a pro rata basis, through a Plan of Arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the “Arrangement”). Pursuant to the Arrangement, S2 will also issue rights (“S2 Rights”) to the holders (the “S2 Shareholders”) of the common shares of S2 (“S2 Shares”) to raise gross proceeds of approximately C$1.2 million (the “Rights Offering”).



The Arrangement is designed to deliver greater value to shareholders by unlocking the value of the Sandy Lake Project and providing a mechanism for S2 to have sufficient working capital through the Rights Offering, which includes a Standby Commitment (as defined below), to carry out an initial work program and to cover its anticipated near term general and administrative expenditures.

The Sandy Lake Project is G2’s single Canadian exploration asset. It comprises approximately 167,000 acres of contiguous mineral claims in the Sandy Lake Archean Greenstone Belt, located approximately 140 miles north of Red Lake, Ontario. Upon completion of the Arrangement, S2 will hold a 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 137,000 acres, a 50.1% interest in the approximately 15,000 acres of the “Weebigee Joint Venture claims and a 50% interest in a further 15,000 acres of the Southern Block claims in joint ventures with Goldeye Explorations Limited, now part of Treasury Metals Inc. It is expected that over time, S2 may add new Canadian-focused exploration stage projects to its portfolio. G2 will retain and focus on the advancement of its mining interests in Guyana.

Patrick Sheridan, Executive Chairman of G2, said, “The proposed spinout of the Sandy Lake Project will allow G2 to focus on further advancement of its mining interests in Guyana. The creation of S2 is expected to enhance shareholder value by bringing increased investor focus to the potential that we see at Sandy Lake and the backstopped Rights Offering will provide S2 with sufficient working capital to finance its activities for at least the next 12 months.”