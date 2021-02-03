 

Harvia Plc press release February 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. EET


Harvia will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin 2020 on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at around 09:00 a.m. Finnish time. The stock exchange release and the presentation material in Finnish and English will be available after publishing at https://harviagroup.com/investor-relations/.

Harvia will hold a webcast for analysts, investors and media on February 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EET. The conference will be held in English. Harvia's CEO Tapio Pajuharju and CFO Ari Vesterinen will host the event. The webcast can be followed at https://harvia.videosync.fi/2020-q4-results

You can also participate in the conference by calling:

Finland: +358 981 710 310
Sweden: +46 856 642 651
UK: +44 333 300 0804
US: +1 631 913 1422

PIN: 28065566#

A recording of the webcast will be available later at the company's website https://harviagroup.com/investor-relations/.


HARVIA PLC


For further information, please contact:

CFO Ari Vesterinen, ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi, tel. +358 40 505 0440


Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 74.1 million in 2019, and together with EOS, the pro forma net sales of the group exceeded in 2019 an estimated EUR 90 million. Harvia Group employs more than 500 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com




