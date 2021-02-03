Baozun Announces Acquisition of Full Jet Limited to Accelerate Expansion of Luxury and Premium Brand Footprint

Final enterprise value of Full Jet represents a 12.5x multiple of Full Jet’s 2020 EBITDA, with total consideration consisting of a 50% initial cash payment and deferred payments in cash or equity over the following three years, subject to an annual performance target completion result. In addition, an incentive program is granted to key members of Full Jet’s management team, which is also subject to the annual performance target completion result during the same period.

BEIJING, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN and HKEX: 9991) (“Baozun” or the “Company”), the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China, today announced that it has entered into a share purchase agreement with all the shareholders of Full Jet Limited (“Full Jet”), to acquire a 100% equity interest in Full Jet. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed on or around February 10, 2021.

Full Jet is a strategic and brand-focused industry expert that specializes in developing go-to-market strategies for high-end and luxury brands entering the Chinese market. Its key business coverage includes brand development, strategic consulting, e-commerce operations and marketing. Full Jet has successfully leveraged its in-depth knowledge of China’s e-commerce market to support many leading international premium and luxury brand partners and groups. Full Jet has global offices in Paris, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

According to a recent report issued by independent third parties, China's personal luxury market was estimated to grow by over 45% in 2020, within which online e-commerce has grown tremendously. In September 2020, Baozun upgraded its luxury group to a tier-1 business unit to better leverage its analytic data, insights and resources to capture the emerging demand. The Company believes that this strategic acquisition of Full Jet strengthens the Company’s expertise in business development, strategic consulting and brand management, and expands its geographic touchpoints with premium and luxury brands globally.

Mr. Vincent Qiu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Baozun commented, “We are excited about the acquisition of Full Jet. Baozun and Full Jet share the ambition of helping international luxury and premium brand partners enter China’s fast-growing e-commerce sector. We are confident that our proven track record of capabilities with deep luxury insights and solid infrastructure, combined with Full Jet’s expertise in brand and business development, will provide a compelling value proposition for international labels looking for more strategic and empowered services like us. By capitalizing on the strengths of both parties, we expect to unlock the potential for future growth of premium and luxury sectors, and we believe such initiatives will become strong growth drivers for Baozun in generating RMB20 billion in annual GMV within the next three to five years.”