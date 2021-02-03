 

First Ever FDA Authorized Over-the-Counter At-Home Rapid Test Kit For Coronavirus Backed by Biden Administration, as Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. Pioneers The Only Biodegradable Plant Based Plastic for Medical Devices

San Clemente, CA, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global WholeHealth Partners Corp, (OTC:GWHP) a multinational medical diagnostics supplier of over 70+ products with 56 already FDA approved and several approved for export only including Dengue, Ebola, Zika, Malaria and also offering one of the largest lines of tests for CoViD19 SARS2, announces that they are pioneers of the only biodegradable plant based plastic for medical devices after receiving provisional patent.

As the Biden administration announced on Monday a big push to make rapid COVID-19 home tests available with a $230 million federal contract through the Department of Defense, Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC:GWHP) CEO, Charles Strongo, said, “We understand the growth needed in the in-vitro diagnostic segment and the need for more rapid tests, and at the same time we understand that there is also a need to GO GREEN.”

“We took that challenge and created a proper mix of plant based material which is 100% biodegradable, to make a plastic that is biodegradable to help the medical industry,” said Mr. Strongo.

Global WholeHealth Partners acknowledges the fact that tens of millions of plastic medical devices are used every month in the US alone and hundreds of millions throughout the world. Just in the US alone, Healthcare facilities across America generate around 14,000 tons (28,000,000 lbs.) of waste per day. Up to 25% of this is made up of plastic products.

“We know firsthand how busy the Healthcare Industry is as it’s fighting off diseases, especially during this global pandemic; we felt compelled to do more to combat the Medical Waste problem by lending our biodegradable technology,” Strongo commented.

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp recently entered into a License Agreement with Charles Strong in which under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has the exclusive license to manufacture, sell and license to be manufactured the only Biodegradable plastic for medical devices.

President Biden’s Executive Order on Establishing the COVID-19 Pandemic Testing Board was recently applauded by Charles Strongo, CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC:GWHP), as a step in the right direction.

The Biden administration on Monday announced a big push to make rapid COVID-19 home tests available with a $230 million federal contract to an Australian company.

The Department of Defense's deal will allow Ellume to open a U.S. factory and make 19 million rapid tests each month, 8.5 million of which will be provided to the federal government, officials said.

