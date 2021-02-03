The Flowr Corporation Applauds first Market Authorization Approval in Portugal

Flowr views the market authorizations as a critical next step to opening another E.U. market for medical cannabis.

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) provides commentary on the decision by INFARMED, I.P. (“INFARMED”), Portugal’s National Authority of Medicines and Health Products, to approve the first market authorization which will allow a licensed producer of medical cannabis to release products in Portugal.



“We applaud the decision by INFARMED, which was the first of its kind, to allow patients to have access to medical cannabis products in Portugal through indication-specific market authorizations. The Portuguese government is forward thinking in its approach to improving the quality of life for Portuguese patients as scientific data continues to mount regarding medical cannabis as both safe and efficacious in treating a variety of conditions,” commented Pauric Duffy, Flowr’s Managing Director of Europe. “This ground-breaking decision sets the stage for Flowr to pursue market authorizations to serve Portuguese and European patients with medical cannabis produced from our world class local facilities in Sintra and Aljustrel,” commented Lance Emanuel, President and Interim CEO of Flowr.

In March 2020, Flowr announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary in Europe, Holigen Holdings Limited (“Holigen”), received its Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification in accordance with European Union standards, for its indoor manufacturing facility located in Sintra, Portugal. The GMP certification was issued by INFARMED. Holigen is in the process of conducting stability testing on certain of its high-THC genetics and expects results within 2021.

Located just outside of Lisbon, Holigen’s Sintra facility is a purpose-built facility with six grow rooms, a research and development lab and an expected extraction processing facility. The Sintra facility is capable of producing approximately 2,000 kilograms of premium dried flower when fully optimized. Holigen’s European operations also include the Aljustrel facility which has more than 5,000,000 square feet of outdoor grow space and greenhouse capacity, capable of producing in excess of 500,000 kilograms of cannabis when fully operational.