 

The Flowr Corporation Applauds first Market Authorization Approval in Portugal

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 12:00  |  37   |   |   

Flowr views the market authorizations as a critical next step to opening another E.U. market for medical cannabis.

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) provides commentary on the decision by INFARMED, I.P. (“INFARMED”), Portugal’s National Authority of Medicines and Health Products, to approve the first market authorization which will allow a licensed producer of medical cannabis to release products in Portugal.

“We applaud the decision by INFARMED, which was the first of its kind, to allow patients to have access to medical cannabis products in Portugal through indication-specific market authorizations. The Portuguese government is forward thinking in its approach to improving the quality of life for Portuguese patients as scientific data continues to mount regarding medical cannabis as both safe and efficacious in treating a variety of conditions,” commented Pauric Duffy, Flowr’s Managing Director of Europe. “This ground-breaking decision sets the stage for Flowr to pursue market authorizations to serve Portuguese and European patients with medical cannabis produced from our world class local facilities in Sintra and Aljustrel,” commented Lance Emanuel, President and Interim CEO of Flowr.

In March 2020, Flowr announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary in Europe, Holigen Holdings Limited (“Holigen”), received its Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification in accordance with European Union standards, for its indoor manufacturing facility located in Sintra, Portugal. The GMP certification was issued by INFARMED. Holigen is in the process of conducting stability testing on certain of its high-THC genetics and expects results within 2021.

Located just outside of Lisbon, Holigen’s Sintra facility is a purpose-built facility with six grow rooms, a research and development lab and an expected extraction processing facility. The Sintra facility is capable of producing approximately 2,000 kilograms of premium dried flower when fully optimized. Holigen’s European operations also include the Aljustrel facility which has more than 5,000,000 square feet of outdoor grow space and greenhouse capacity, capable of producing in excess of 500,000 kilograms of cannabis when fully operational.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Flowr Corporation Applauds first Market Authorization Approval in Portugal Flowr views the market authorizations as a critical next step to opening another E.U. market for medical cannabis.TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) provides …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Sale of North American District Energy Business for $4.1 ...
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
Nokia ships its 100 millionth fiber solution helping TDS to introduce 10G speeds
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Biofrontera AG: Ludwig Lutter appointed new Chief Financial Officer effective March 1, 2021
Asia Broadband Retains Integrity Media for Investor Relations and Corporate Communication
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the ...
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus