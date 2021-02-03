 

Grieg Seafood ASA Presentation of fourth quarter 2020 results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 12:06  |  27   |   |   

Grieg Seafood ASA will release its fourth quarter 2020 results on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. CET.

CEO Andreas Kvame and CFO Atle Harald Sandtorv will present the results by webcast the same day at 8:00 a.m. CET. The presentation and the subsequent Q&A will be held in Norwegian.

The presentation can be accessed at www.griegseafood.com, or with the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210211_2/

For further enquiries, please contact:

Andreas Kvame, CEO
Cell phone: +47 907 71 441

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO
Cell phone +47 908 45 252


About Grieg Seafood

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada, and Shetland in the UK. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 900 people are employed by the company globally.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare drive economic profitability. Towards 2025, we aim for global growth, cost improvement and to evolve from a pure salmon supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers.

To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Grieg Seafood ASA Presentation of fourth quarter 2020 results Grieg Seafood ASA will release its fourth quarter 2020 results on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. CET. CEO Andreas Kvame and CFO Atle Harald Sandtorv will present the results by webcast the same day at 8:00 a.m. CET. The presentation and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Sale of North American District Energy Business for $4.1 ...
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
Nokia ships its 100 millionth fiber solution helping TDS to introduce 10G speeds
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Biofrontera AG: Ludwig Lutter appointed new Chief Financial Officer effective March 1, 2021
Asia Broadband Retains Integrity Media for Investor Relations and Corporate Communication
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the ...
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
Grieg Seafood ASA: Grieg Seafood enters joint venture for post-smolt and land-based salmon farming

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.06.20
24
Grieg Seafood - noch eine norwegische Lachsaktie