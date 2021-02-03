The presentation can be accessed at www.griegseafood.com, or with the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210211_2/

CEO Andreas Kvame and CFO Atle Harald Sandtorv will present the results by webcast the same day at 8:00 a.m. CET. The presentation and the subsequent Q&A will be held in Norwegian.

Grieg Seafood ASA will release its fourth quarter 2020 results on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. CET.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Andreas Kvame, CEO

Cell phone: +47 907 71 441

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO

Cell phone +47 908 45 252





About Grieg Seafood

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada, and Shetland in the UK. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 900 people are employed by the company globally.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare drive economic profitability. Towards 2025, we aim for global growth, cost improvement and to evolve from a pure salmon supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers.

To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.