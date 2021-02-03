Apria Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apria, Inc. (the “Company” or “Apria”) announced today the launch of its initial public offering of 7,500,000 shares of its common stock to be sold
by certain of its stockholders. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $19.00 to $21.00 per share. The selling stockholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day
option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares of common stock. Apria intends to list its shares of common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “APR.”
Apria will not receive any net proceeds from the sale of its common stock by the selling stockholders, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares of the common stock from the selling stockholders.
Citigroup and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Piper Sandler, Citizens Capital Markets, Fifth Third Securities and TD Securities are acting as co-managers for the offering.
The proposed offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed initial public offering may be obtained from: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-800-831-9146 or by email at prospectus@citi.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY, by telephone at 1-212-902-1171, by facsimile at 1-212-902-9316 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, by telephone at 1-800-294-1322 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at 1-866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by emailing ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com.
