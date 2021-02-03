Apria Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apria, Inc. (the “Company” or “Apria”) announced today the launch of its initial public offering of 7,500,000 shares of its common stock to be sold by certain of its stockholders. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $19.00 to $21.00 per share. The selling stockholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares of common stock. Apria intends to list its shares of common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “APR.”



Apria will not receive any net proceeds from the sale of its common stock by the selling stockholders, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares of the common stock from the selling stockholders.