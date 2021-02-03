 

FUNKE presses ahead with digital offensive and acquires leading health portal Onmeda.de

ESSEN / MUNICH / BERLIN (ots) -

- FUNKE strengthens its position in the digital health care market with a
strategic acquisition
- Onmeda.de makes a perfect addition to the existing portfolio, which includes
gesundheit.de and the lifeline portals
- Onmeda.de will become part of the Digital Brands Network, which combines all
of FUNKE's national digital offers

FUNKE is strengthening its position in the digital health care market and
acquiring the Onmeda.de portal from Cologne-based gofeminin.de GmbH with
immediate effect. The new offering will be part of the FUNKE Digital Brands
Network, which launched in July and with around 40 million unique users is one
of the most popular digital editorial networks in Germany.

"With our acquisition of Onmeda.de, we are taking another important step forward
in our digital offensive and are further establishing our position as a leading
digital publisher," says FUNKE Managing Director Andreas Schoo. "It's a perfect
match - we can now offer our advertising clients a portfolio with an even
greater reach."

FUNKE Digital Managing Director Jens Doka adds: "The five subject areas in the
Digital Brands Network have been among the fastest-growing areas in the media
group since the very start. We are currently seeing an enormous increase in
innovation in the field of health, and the acquisition of Onmeda.de not only
extends our reach but is of strategic importance to us."

Onmeda.de is one of Germany's leading health portals and reaches around 1.2
million unique users each month with its easy-to-understand information about
health and medicine. Onmeda.de employees are moving over to FUNKE and will add
to the expertise of FUNKE's health team.

Matthias Sandner, Director of Operations at FUNKE Digital, notes: "This
acquisition will help us to accelerate our strong growth even further." With the
special portals in our lifeline group (herzberatung.de, etc.) and the general
portal gesundheit.de, FUNKE now has one of the broadest portfolios in the field
of digital health information.

aufeminin.com quote to come, suggestion: "We are delighted that with FUNKE we
have found a buyer who is one of the leading digital publishers in the German
health care market. Onmeda.de is a great fit for the portfolio and will grow
with FUNKE," says Olivier Abecassis, CEO Unify & aufeminin Group.

About the FUNKE Digital Brands Network

FUNKE launched the FUNKE Digital Brands Network in July 2020. The new unit
includes all national digital offers which focus on a specific target group or a
specific subject area. The websites, apps and social media platforms in the
FUNKE Digital Brands Network concentrate on these five areas: Entertainment
(including all TV guide offerings such as TVDigital.de, HOERZU.de and
WerStreamt.es), health (including gesundheit.de, lifeline.de), women and
lifestyle (including BILDderFRAU.de, myself.de, wmn.de), men & tech (including
futurezone.de, genialetricks.de, heftig.co) and food (including
leckerschmecker.me, eat-club.de). The unit locations are Berlin, Hamburg and
Ismaning.

About Onmeda.de

Onmeda.de offers extensive, high-quality content relating to medicine and health
and is one of Germany's leading health portals. The Onmeda.de editorial team is
comprised of experienced medical writers, who provide neutral and independent
information on current health issues. The high quality offered by Onmeda.de is
also evidenced by the many certificates awarded to the portal (afgis quality
logo, HONcode). Onmeda.de belongs to gofeminin.de GmbH, which offers
gofeminin.de, the German version of aufeminin.com - Europe's leading online
platform for the female target market. gofeminin.de GmbH is part of the French
company aufeminin.com S.A..

Press Contact:

Corporate Communications
Dr. Jasmin Fischer Head of Corporate Communications
T: +49 201-804 8055
E: mailto:jasmin.fischer@funkemedien.de

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/110359/4828899
OTS: FUNKE MEDIENGRUPPE GmbH & Co, KGaA


Disclaimer

