FUNKE presses ahead with digital offensive and acquires leading health portal Onmeda.de

"With our acquisition of Onmeda.de, we are taking another important step forwardin our digital offensive and are further establishing our position as a leadingdigital publisher," says FUNKE Managing Director Andreas Schoo. "It's a perfectmatch - we can now offer our advertising clients a portfolio with an evengreater reach."FUNKE Digital Managing Director Jens Doka adds: "The five subject areas in theDigital Brands Network have been among the fastest-growing areas in the mediagroup since the very start. We are currently seeing an enormous increase ininnovation in the field of health, and the acquisition of Onmeda.de not onlyextends our reach but is of strategic importance to us."Onmeda.de is one of Germany's leading health portals and reaches around 1.2million unique users each month with its easy-to-understand information abouthealth and medicine. Onmeda.de employees are moving over to FUNKE and will addto the expertise of FUNKE's health team.Matthias Sandner, Director of Operations at FUNKE Digital, notes: "Thisacquisition will help us to accelerate our strong growth even further." With thespecial portals in our lifeline group (herzberatung.de, etc.) and the generalportal gesundheit.de, FUNKE now has one of the broadest portfolios in the fieldof digital health information.aufeminin.com quote to come, suggestion: "We are delighted that with FUNKE wehave found a buyer who is one of the leading digital publishers in the Germanhealth care market. Onmeda.de is a great fit for the portfolio and will growwith FUNKE," says Olivier Abecassis, CEO Unify & aufeminin Group.About the FUNKE Digital Brands NetworkFUNKE launched the FUNKE Digital Brands Network in July 2020. The new unitincludes all national digital offers which focus on a specific target group or aspecific subject area. The websites, apps and social media platforms in theFUNKE Digital Brands Network concentrate on these five areas: Entertainment(including all TV guide offerings such as TVDigital.de, HOERZU.de andWerStreamt.es), health (including gesundheit.de, lifeline.de), women andlifestyle (including BILDderFRAU.de, myself.de, wmn.de), men & tech (includingfuturezone.de, genialetricks.de, heftig.co) and food (includingleckerschmecker.me, eat-club.de). The unit locations are Berlin, Hamburg andIsmaning.About Onmeda.deOnmeda.de offers extensive, high-quality content relating to medicine and healthand is one of Germany's leading health portals. The Onmeda.de editorial team iscomprised of experienced medical writers, who provide neutral and independentinformation on current health issues. The high quality offered by Onmeda.de isalso evidenced by the many certificates awarded to the portal (afgis qualitylogo, HONcode). Onmeda.de belongs to gofeminin.de GmbH, which offersgofeminin.de, the German version of aufeminin.com - Europe's leading onlineplatform for the female target market. gofeminin.de GmbH is part of the Frenchcompany aufeminin.com S.A..Press Contact:Corporate CommunicationsDr. Jasmin Fischer Head of Corporate CommunicationsT: +49 201-804 8055E: mailto:jasmin.fischer@funkemedien.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/110359/4828899OTS: FUNKE MEDIENGRUPPE GmbH & Co, KGaA