DGAP-News: blueplanet Investments AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Sustainability blueplanet Investments AG is evaluating the issuance of a green convertible bond to finance projects in the area of water hygiene 03.02.2021 / 12:43 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Setup and expansion of the "blueplanet water" sector

Finance mobile water treatment plants for the purification of contaminated groundwater, wastewater, sewage, rainwater and drinking water

Use of proceeds in accordance with the ICMA Green Bond Principles (GBP)

Frankfurt am Main, 03 February 2021- blueplanet Investments AG ("blueplanet AG", "blueplanet"), the German specialist for clean and safe water and sustainable hygiene applications, is considering the issuance of a green convertible bond (Green Bond) to finance and implement its growth strategy in the field of mobile drinking water hygiene.

blueplanet AG develops and produces sustainable solutions in the areas of hygiene "blueplanet hygiene", clean and safe drinking water "blueplanet water" and improvement of the food industry "blueplanet food". The corporate group holds three wholly owned subsidiaries in these business areas.

Committed to preserve and safeguard our planet, blueplanet provides sustainable technologies for a protected environment and clean and safe water. With its products, the company wants to contribute to an improved world and affordable access to clean drinking water and higher hygiene standards.

blueplanet has adapted its business model to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

blueplanet is already internationally successful in the hygiene and disinfection business field "blueplanet hygiene". With the potential inflow of funds from the Green Bond, blueplanet plans to build up the "blueplanet water" division and to invest specifically in decentralised and mobile drinking water treatment. Only projects that comply with the ICMA Green Bond Principles (GBP), which are in line with ecological standards and the company's strict Code of Conducts, will be financed with the proceeds of the bond.