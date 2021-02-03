 

Dynatrace Appoints Jill Ward as Chair of its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 12:30  |  28   |   |   

Software intelligence company, Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), today announced it has appointed non-executive, independent board member Jill Ward as chair. Ms. Ward, an experienced board member, business leader, and operating executive, has been a member of the Dynatrace Board of Directors since September 2019. As chair, Ms. Ward will continue to advise Dynatrace on its next phase of growth.

“Since joining the Dynatrace board nearly a year and a half ago, Jill has been a tremendous asset to me and my leadership team as well as to the entire board. We are honored to have her serve as our new chair,” said John Van Siclen, CEO of Dynatrace. “As we continue to mature as a public company, we will continue to rely on Jill for her proven leadership, business expertise, and technology acumen. We look forward to continuing to deliver value to shareholders, customers, and employees in what we see as a tremendous market opportunity to help the world’s leading organizations accelerate their digital transformations.”

“It’s been an honor to serve on the Dynatrace board as the company has built on its market-leading position since its IPO nearly two years ago,” said Jill Ward. “I am passionate about the business and the tremendous opportunity ahead for Dynatrace. The company, and its culture of customer-focused innovation, helps the world’s largest organizations meet critical needs in today’s increasingly digital environment. I am excited to expand my role as chair, and to continue to work with John, the board, and the team to further build on our sustainable success.”

Ms. Ward has extensive experience in both operating and board roles. Most recently, she served as the chief operating officer and president of Fleetmatics, prior to its acquisition by Verizon. Ms. Ward’s experience also includes executive roles at Intuit, Telespectrum, Fidelity Investments, and Bain & Co. as well as board membership at Hubspot (NYSE: HUBS), Carbon Black, which was acquired by VMWare (NYSE: VMW) in 2019, and Adaptive Insights prior to its sale to Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY). Ward is a graduate of the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and Wellesley College, where she earned her MBA and BA respectively.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

To learn more about Dynatrace, visit https://www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.



