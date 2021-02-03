Express, Inc. Regains Compliance With NYSE Listing Standards

Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) today announced that on February 1, 2021, it was notified by the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") that the Company had regained compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards.

Express storefront at Easton Town Center in Columbus, Ohio.

As previously disclosed, on September 29, 2020, Express received formal notice from the NYSE that it was not in compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards as a result of the average closing price of the Company's common stock being less than $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.

The Company regained compliance on January 29, 2021 after the Company’s common stock had a closing share price of at least $1.00 and had maintained an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over the 30 trading-day period ending on that date.

About Express, Inc.:

Express is a modern, versatile, dual gender apparel and accessories brand that helps people get dressed for every day and any occasion. Launched in 1980 with the idea that style, quality and value should all be found in one place, Express has always been a brand of the now, offering some of the most important and enduring fashion trends. Express aims to Create Confidence & Inspire Self-Expression through a design & merchandising view that brings forward The Best of Now for Real Life Versatility.

The company operates over 500 retail and factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store. Express, Inc. is traded on the NYSE under the symbol EXPR. For more information, please visit www.express.com.

