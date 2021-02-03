Horizon Global Announces Successful Completion of $225M Term Loan Facility

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN), one of the leading manufacturers of branded towing and trailering equipment, today announced the closing of an attractive new financing agreement with Atlantic Park Strategic Capital Fund, L.P. (“Atlantic Park”). The six-year agreement addresses all of the Company’s near-term maturities, provides long-term stability to its capital structure and offers the financial flexibility necessary to pursue its strategic initiatives. Proceeds received by the Company will be used to:

Repay in full all outstanding debt under the Company’s existing term loan, which would have otherwise matured on April 1, 2022. As a result of the repayment of all amounts outstanding under the existing term loan, it will be terminated and will no longer be in effect.

Create a $125.0 million delayed draw term loan with enough capacity to repay all of the Company’s outstanding convertible senior notes at maturity on July 1, 2022. The delayed draw term loan has a nominal ticking fee and the Company is not required to draw any amounts prior to June 30, 2022. When the delayed draw term loan is used to fully repay the converts, the Company will not have any substantial maturities prior to February 2027, other than its asset-based revolving credit facility.

Key benefits to the Company of the new agreement also include: