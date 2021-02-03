Horizon Global Announces Successful Completion of $225M Term Loan Facility
Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN), one of the leading manufacturers of branded towing and trailering equipment, today announced the closing of an attractive new financing agreement with Atlantic Park Strategic Capital Fund, L.P. (“Atlantic Park”). The six-year agreement addresses all of the Company’s near-term maturities, provides long-term stability to its capital structure and offers the financial flexibility necessary to pursue its strategic initiatives. Proceeds received by the Company will be used to:
- Repay in full all outstanding debt under the Company’s existing term loan, which would have otherwise matured on April 1, 2022. As a result of the repayment of all amounts outstanding under the existing term loan, it will be terminated and will no longer be in effect.
- Create a $125.0 million delayed draw term loan with enough capacity to repay all of the Company’s outstanding convertible senior notes at maturity on July 1, 2022. The delayed draw term loan has a nominal ticking fee and the Company is not required to draw any amounts prior to June 30, 2022. When the delayed draw term loan is used to fully repay the converts, the Company will not have any substantial maturities prior to February 2027, other than its asset-based revolving credit facility.
Key benefits to the Company of the new agreement also include:
- Significant reduction in interest rates, with new rate of LIBOR + 750 (1% LIBOR floor).
- Flexible financial covenants. Net leverage ratio covenant, which will be initially tested on March 31, 2023, set with significant headroom to the Company’s forecasted earnings growth and deleveraging.
- Call protection schedule provides significant strategic optionality to the Company. Following a one-year no-call period, the agreement provides for a call premium of 102.5 for each of years two through five and par thereafter.
“This financing is a testament to the tremendous effort of all Horizon Global employees. We’ve gained substantial momentum since late 2019, and we continue to work as one global team to optimize the business on a daily basis. In addition to our significant operating improvements over the past 16 months, we have now fully addressed our capital structure issues,” stated Terry Gohl, Horizon Global’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This momentum continues as we welcome Atlantic Park as a lending partner. Atlantic Park, with its deep credit expertise and growth equity focus, is a terrific partner for us as we enter the next stage of our continued growth and transformation on behalf of our shareholders. We want to thank Atlantic Park for its support of both our management team and the Company’s long-term strategic goals.”
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare